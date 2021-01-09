The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Gorgeous Soul Art Tribute Was Made in Virtual Reality

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: January 10, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:disney
io9pixarsoulthe sabby lifevirtual realityvisual artyoutube
This Gorgeous Soul Art Tribute Was Made in Virtual Reality
From artist The Sabby Life. (Screenshot: YouTube/Disney)

This tribute to Disney and Pixar’s Soul is impressive, and even moreso when you find out how it was made.

Virtual reality is a cool medium for a lot of things. One of those is art — programs like Tilt Brush let artists like That Sabby Life create three-dimensional art pieces entirely in VR. It’s not an easy way to create — what an overwhelming canvas! — but when the results work out, it’s quite something. This piece from The Sabby Life, as shared by Disney’s YouTube channel, captures the wonder of music and the joy of New York City as communicated in Pixar’s latest. It’s extremely good.

This piece, which I do believe was created in Tilt Brush, shows both the process of making the art and the art itself. It really comes out to be something lovely, sketchy and vivid and using its three-dimensional space very well. I’d love to actually check it out in VR.

Soul Feels Like Pixar’s First Black Movie Made With White People in Mind

In Pixar’s Soul, a music teacher with a burning passion for jazz suddenly dies. The event puts him on a path in the afterlife that makes him realise how he never lived with much passion during his time on Earth, and how hard he’s willing to fight for another chance.

Read more

For more art from The Sabby Life, check out their YouTube channel. Soul is streaming on Disney Plus.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.