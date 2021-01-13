This Australian App is Basically Uber For Pets

Australian company PetCloud has released a new Uber-like app that’s just for pets. Called Pet Taxis, it lets you book an unaccompanied rideshare for your dog or cat.

The point of this service is to let users transport their pets to appointments, like the VET, grooming services or to a pet sitter.

The service currently has 110 drivers across Australia, and they have all completed police checks and been trained in animal handling. In light of the ongoing issues regarding Uber driver wages and benefits, Gizmodo Australia has asked PetCloud about the payment system set up for its drivers.

The app itself works quite similarly to any other ridesharing platform. These are the instructions according to the Pet Taxi website:

Install The PetCloud Pet Taxi App: Book your taxi for the dates and times which align with other appointments. On demand or up to 72hrs in advance.

Book your taxi for the dates and times which align with other appointments. On demand or up to 72hrs in advance. Prepare your Dog with a Body Harness or Cat Carrier.

Your pet is picked up and taken to their appointment.

Your pet is picked up and taken home again

Unlike regular human rideshare services, a Pet Taxi booking includes pick up and drop off, as well as the return ride home. For that reason, it might end up a bit pricier than ordinary services.

READ MORE NYPD's New Robot Police Dog Will Get Special Arm For Opening Doors

“The cost of booking a Pet Taxi with PetCloud can range from $25 to $50 for short trips, though you may be eligible for discounts if you have a coupon code,” the Pet Taxi website reads.

“The total cost depends on distance of the trip, time taken to complete the booking, where it is a Day or Night trip, any extra wait time, special care requirements etc.”

The app itself provides a fare estimate, which includes a base fare of at least $10. Here’s the estimate we got from a ride from the Sydney CBD to Marrickville:

It’s unclear whether this pricing includes the return trip. Because the website says that Pet Taxis includes the return trip, Gizmodo Australia has contacted PetCloud for clarification.

At the present time Pet Taxis seems to be best utilised by dogs and cats.

“The focus is definitely on dogs and cats as they can be secured safely in a harness or carrier,” a PetCloud representative said in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

“But if an opportunity arose to taxi a guinea pig somewhere, I’m sure a PetCloud driver would consider it.”

Pet Taxi is available on iOS and Android.