These Queen’s Gambit Bots Let You Play Chess Against Multiple Beth Harmons

If you were a fan of The Queen’s Gambit, or simply love chess, you can play online against Beth Harmon at multiple stages in her career. It’s very cool.

How to Play Beth Harmon

Chess.com has created a series of seven Beth Bots so chess aficionados and beginners alike can play against the Queen herself. You can play against Beth at the age of eight, nine, 10 15, 17, 20 and 22.

Each Beth Bot has different playing strengths and rankings, from 850 to 2,700. They also have different avatars to reflect the age changes, and they’re quite cute.

“Beth (age 8) – 850 playing strength: Beth has just started playing chess. She still falls for traps and doesn’t see certain types of tactics, but she is improving quickly! Can you beat her before she becomes too strong?”

“Beth (age 22) – 2700 playing strength: Beth has been dreaming of playing for the world championship for two years and aspires to be the youngest World Chess Champion ever. Do you dare stand in her way?”

“Beth (age 17) – 2400 playing strength: Beth is playing at the strength of an International Master. She has proven herself at the national level and is ready for the international stage. Are you ready?”

This isn’t the first time that chess.com has added celebrity chess bots. This includes popular streamers such as GothamChess and Anna Rudolf, as well as regular Grandmasters like Alexandra Kosteniuk and Krikor Mekhitarian.

This is certainly a great way to test the waters if you’re just getting into chess, or if you want to see how you fare against bot versions of the best in the world.