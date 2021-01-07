The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The 10th and 5th Doctors Are Teaming Up to Fight Cybermen

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: January 8, 2021 at 3:45 am -
Ten and Five, together again! (Screenshot: BBC)

The Doctor’s next Parisian adventure isn’t quite what they expected, nor as romantic as a chance encounter in the city of love might suggest. After all, most Cybermen don’t take too kindly to the idea of feelings, anyway!

Today, audio drama producer Big Finish announced the second entry in its Doctor Who: Out of Time audio series, which pairs David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor with a classic Doctor and villain for them to battle. After teaming up with Tom Baker to fight the Daleks, in The Gates of Hell written by David Llewellyn, Tennant’s Time Lord will be keeping it in the family this time, paired with father-in-law Peter Davison to fight the Cybermen.

Four and Ten, together...again? (Image: Big Finish)

“It’s rather nice. It’s lovely,” Tennant said in a provided press release about working with Davison — having crossed paths with the actor previously for the Doctor Who charity sketch Time Crash. “I suppose we first met each other in a work environment so it’s quite nice to revisit that.”

Image: Big Finish Image: Big Finish

The Gates of Hell sees Davison’s Fifth Doctor exploring the catacombs beneath Paris in the early 19th century only to encounter a mysterious Time Agent (played by Shelley Conn). Meanwhile, in World War II, the Tenth Doctor flees into the same catacombs to avoid the Nazis. But when the Doctor’s timelines find themselves clashing against each other, a temporal catastrophe unleashes a new timeline the Time Lords must team up to stop: a new age where the Cybermen rule earth!

Considering some of the Fifth and Tenth Doctor’s best stories came from pitting them against the Cybermen, they make for the perfect foe to unite the duo again. Out of Time: The Gates of Hell will release digitally (for £9) and on CD(£11) in June 2021, and can be pre-ordered now.

The Doctor learns that she's been away for a bit. More than a bit. (Image: BBC)

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

