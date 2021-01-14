Sorry Apple, Samsung Just Confirmed the Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung just beat Apple to market with its new Tile-like device, the Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: how it started

For the better part of a year the tech world has been waiting for Apple to release its own version of the Tile – a device that can be attached to an item so you can find it if it gets lost.

They’re reportedly called the Apple AirTags and they first appeared in iOS 14 source code in early 2020. Apple even managed to accidentally leak the AirTags on YouTube once.

But despite the many, many Apple conferences that happened towards the end of last year, the AirTags never appeared.

Then along came Samsung.

In early December 2020, it was reported that the Indonesian Telecom Certification has cleared a product with the name Galaxy SmartTag.

Then in early January, a fresh leak appeared that showed off the device in full. And it turns out it was accurate.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Australian First Look Review

How it’s going

Samsung released the new Galaxy S21 series on Friday, including a few other new products. This included the Galaxy SmartTag.

There are two versions of the device — one that uses Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy (LE) and the SmartTag+ which utilises leverages Ultrawide Band (UWB).

Like with any product like this they can be attached to an item of choice — keys, pet collar, a bag — so you can find it if it gets misplaced. They each have a range of 120 metres.

You can then track the item through the Samsung Galaxy SmartThings app.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy SmartTag is only compatible only with Samsung phones, tablets and smart watches.

It’s unclear if or when the Galaxy SmartTag will come to Australia. No local pricing or release date has been revealed.

However, we do know that it will come out later in the year in the USA for $US29.99 for the LE SmartTag and $US39.99 for the UWB SmartTag+.

There will also reportedly be two-pack bundles sold.