Samsung’s Smart Monitor Is Coming to Australia

Samsung is bringing its latest smart monitor range to Australia next month. The displays are designed with a suite of features that suit work, learning and entertainment needs.

Two models of the Smart Monitor will be available, the M7 (UHD, 32-inch) and the M5 (HD, available in 32-inch and 27-inch).

The monitors will be home to Samsung’s Smart Hub which is very similar to the one featured on Samsung’s Smart TVs. The in-built app store offers a range of streaming options including Netflix and YouTube. Content can be accessed via the supplied remote control or users can use voice commands via Bixby integration.

The Smart Monitor also offers connectivity for smartphones through App casting and Apple AirPlay 2.

On the home office side, the monitors can run Microsoft Office 365 applications without a connected PC – although a MS Office subscription is still required.

This is achieved through embedded Wi-Fi which lets users view and edit documents in the cloud via the Smart Monitor. Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity also allows for a cord-free desktop.

The Samsung Smart Monitor uses adaptive picture which will automatically adjust brightness and colour temperature based on the room environment. It also includes an ‘eye saver’ mode that reduces blue light.

Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics for Samsung Australia, had this to say about the new range: “The Samsung Smart Monitor has been designed to keep-up with the evolving way that we need our technology to perform in our homes. With the Samsung Smart Monitor, people no longer have to choose between a screen for work and learning and another for enjoying TV, movies and more.”

Samsung Smart Monitor Specs

Here’s a list of the key specs:

M7 Smart Monitor

Display size: 32″

Flat Display

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Brightness (typical): 250cd/m2

HDR10

HDMI 2.0

Wi-Fi 5

USB-C (65W Charging)

Bluetooth 4.2

OS: Tizen 5.5

5W x 2EA Speaker

Mobile Casting/Mirroring available

Bixby 2.0 Voice Assistant

Streaming apps available

M5 Smart Monitor

Display size: 27″ or 32″

Flat Display

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness (typical): 250cd/m2

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

HDR10

HDMI 2.0

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

OS: Tizen 5.5

5w x 2EA Speaker

Mobile Casting/Mirroring available

Bixby 2.0 Voice Assistant

Streaming apps available

Samsung Smart Monitor Australian Price

The M5 monitor retails for $399 in the 27-inch model and $499 for the 32-inch model. The M7 model RRP is $699. The Smart Monitors will be available in Australia from February.

Expect more exciting announcements from Samsung next week as CES kicks off, including its line up of Galaxy S21 phones.