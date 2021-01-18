Pre-Order the Samsung S21 Through Amazon and Get a Free Fire Stick and Galaxy Buds

Last week Samsung unveiled the latest iteration of its Galaxy S series, the S21. Available in three different flavours – the standard S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra – it’s currently up for pre-order, with a release date of January 29.
Amazon are currently running a Samsung Galaxy S21 deal where you can score a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro or Live (depending on which model of phone you pre-order) and a free Fire TV Stick Lite.
How to get Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S21 deal
Amazon’s Galaxy S21 deal is pretty simple. All you need to do is add a Fire TV Stick Lite to your shopping cart, along with the model of S21 you’re after. When you proceed to the check out the price of the Fire Stick will automatically be deducted from your total.
To get the Galaxy Buds, you just need hang onto your proof of purchase, and then redeem it directly through Samsung anytime between between January 25 and March 22.
What kind of Galaxy Buds you’re gifted depends on which phone model you pre-order. You’ll get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live if you buy the standard Galaxy S21 or the S21+, and a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro if you order the S21 Ultra.
Depending on which S21 model you buy, you’ll be saving $378 to $408, if you bought everything separately. This offer is only available until 11:59pm (AEDT) January 28, the day before the Samsung Galaxy s21’s release date.
This Galaxy Buds deal is available through other retailers and Samsung directly, but it doesn’t include the Fire Lite.
Save $100 on a pair of Galaxy Buds
If you’re not looking to grab the Samsung S21, but want to score a pair of discounted Galaxy Buds Live, Amazon has slashed almost $100 off the active noise cancelling earbuds. Instead of $319, you’ll pay $219.62.
Amazon have also discounted the Galaxy Buds+ down to $196 from $299.
Samsung Galaxy S21 plans
If you’d prefer to grab the Galaxy S21 through a plan instead of buying it outright, there are plenty of plans available.
