Surprise, Some Aussies Got The Samsung Galaxy S21 Early

Earlier this month Samsung unveiled its brands new Samsung Galaxy S21 range. It’s currently available for pre-order but isn’t supposed to go on sale yet. But it looks like devices are being sent out early to some lucky customers.
Samsung Galaxy S21 early delivery in Australia
A Gizmodo reader has confirmed they already received a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that was purchased on pre-order. They were sent a shipping notification for the device on January 21st and it arrived on Friday the 22nd.
This was a full week before the S21 is supposed to go on sale. While the devices have been on re-order since the 15th, they weren’t supposed to be physically available until January 29th.
Our source has confirmed with Gizmodo Australia that they purchased their S21 Ultra though Optus. We understand that this was not the only instance of Optus customers receiving their S21 device on the same day.
Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Optus to find out whether more of its customers received their phones early, as a treat.
It’s currently unclear whether other telcos or retailers have also begun sending the S21 out early. We’ve reached out to Samsung, Telstra and Vodafone for clarification.
For anyone who was interested in an S21, pre-orders are still open for a couple of days. And they come with some bonuses.
If you pre-order a Galaxy S21 or S21+ before January 29 you get a bonus free pair of Galaxy Buds Live. If you pre-order the S21 Ultra you get the new Galaxy Buds Pro for free.
We have a breakdown of the best Samsung Galaxy s21 plans from Optus, Telstra, Vodafone and Woolworths mobile right here.
The specs
And if you need a reminder of the S21 specs, we got you:
Samsung Galaxy S21
- Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery Life: 4,000 mAh
- Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery Life: 4,800 mAh
- Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 120hz
- CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)
- RAM: 12GB/16GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
- Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto
- Front Camera: 40MP
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Battery Life: 5,000 mAh
- Colours: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver