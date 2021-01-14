Report: Chris Evans’ Captain America to Return in Future Marvel Project

Put down the shield? Don’t think I will.

Deadline reports that Chris Evans, who seemingly bowed out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good to hand over the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame, is currently in talks to reprise his role as Steve Rogers in a future MCU project.

The capacity in which Evans would return is currently unknown, but the trade notes that the deal is currently for one new Marvel project — explicitly not a new Captain America movie — with the potential for another connected beyond that. The role would be akin to Robert Downey Jr.’s appearances as Tony Stark in the Spider-Man movies co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

io9 has reached out to Marvel to comment on the report, and will update this post if we hear back.

This story is updating…