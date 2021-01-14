The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Report: Chris Evans’ Captain America to Return in Future Marvel Project

James Whitbrook

Published 17 mins ago: January 15, 2021 at 4:15 am -
Filed to:captain america
chris evansdisneyio9marvelmarvel studios
Report: Chris Evans’ Captain America to Return in Future Marvel Project
Chris Evans attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images)

Put down the shield? Don’t think I will.

Deadline reports that Chris Evans, who seemingly bowed out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good to hand over the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame, is currently in talks to reprise his role as Steve Rogers in a future MCU project.

The capacity in which Evans would return is currently unknown, but the trade notes that the deal is currently for one new Marvel project — explicitly not a new Captain America movie — with the potential for another connected beyond that. The role would be akin to Robert Downey Jr.’s appearances as Tony Stark in the Spider-Man movies co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

io9 has reached out to Marvel to comment on the report, and will update this post if we hear back.

This story is updating…

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.