Pixar Popcorn Serves Up Bite-Sized Adventures With Fan-Favourite Characters

Apparently, it’s National Popcorn Day in the US — in honour of that food we used to eat when we went to this place called a “movie theatre” — but there’s no reason you can’t microwave up a bag at home and celebrate the coming of Disney+’s mini-shorts series Pixar Popcorn, which just dropped its first trailer today.

This looks fun and adorable (it’s Pixar, so obviously it will be all of that and more), and it’s also nice to see that while the series is incorporating characters from perennial kid obsessions like Toy Story, Cars, The Incredibles, and Finding Dory, there’s also some Coco and even a segment tied to the studio’s most recent release, Soul. Monsters Inc. is getting its own entire spin-off show coming later this year, so that’s probably why those guys aren’t included here; same goes for Dug the dog, of Up.

If you watch till the end of the trailer you can see almost all the titles to look forward to: “Dancing With the Cars,” “Unparalleled Parking,” “Soul of the City,” “Cookie Num Num,” “Chore Day the Incredibles Way,” “Dory Finding,” “A Day in the Life of the Dead,” “To Fitness and Beyond,” and “Fluffy Stuff with Ducky and Bunny.”

All 10 episodes of Pixar Popcorn will stream on Disney+ starting January 22.