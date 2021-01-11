Panasonic’s New 2021 OLED Wants to Win Over Gamers, Just Like Everyone Else This Year

Panasonic is hoping to win over the gaming crowd with its flashy new flagship OLED. Grab a ticket, buddy.

Panasonic says the new JZ2000 OLED, which will ship in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, will have higher peak and average brightness levels, a juiced-up sound system with side- and up-firing speakers, as well as gamer-focused features like variable refresh rate (VRR). It’s not clear if the display also supports other HDMI 2.1 features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). (We’ve asked Panasonic and will update when we hear back.) But it will have features through its own Game Mode Extreme that work to reduce latency and give a smoother gaming experience.

The OLED will also be released with a brand new processor called the HCX Pro AI, which Panasonic says analyses and enhances sound and picture quality in real time. Like other TV makers drumming up hype for powerful new processors and AI upscaling this year, Panasonic says its TV will be able to adjust sound and images to make them look more lifelike. It also comes with a Filmmaker Mode that adjusts picture settings based on ambient light environments.

As for its sound capabilities, Panasonic says its 2021 flagship OLED will include both side-firing and up-firing on-unit speakers that can deliver a Dolby Atmos experience. That’s quite a claim, and it’s very difficult to pull off height without the addition of surround speakers. But the company says the JZ2000 can pull off “directional sounds” thanks in part to the addition of more speakers than were included on models that came before it.

On the feature front, the JZ2000 will come equipped with the latest version of its native OS My Home Screen, which also features a new user interface. The OLED also supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG Photo, as well as voice control features. Additionally, a nifty feature called Dual Bluetooth Connection will allow two people to connect two different Bluetooth devices, like headphones, to the TV at the same time for shared quiet listening.

Panasonic says it has yet to finalise its distribution plans for the U.S., and no pricing has yet been announced. But at least on the gaming front, Panasonic’s definitely got some competition.