Newly Sworn-In West Virginia Lawmaker Streamed Video Of Himself Storming the Capitol

Newly-elected member of West Virginia’s House of Delegates Derrick Evans was among the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we know this because he streamed video of himself doing it in which he referred to himself in the third person.

In a video posted to Facebook, Evans, a Republican, pushes to the front of a crowd thronging the entrance to the Capitol and can clearly be heard saying “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” At another point, Evans tells a police officer, “God bless you sir. Nothing personal all right. We still respect you all right. Nothing personal against you.”

The video has since been deleted, but, unsurprisingly, the evidence persists online.

A cell phone recording of a portion of now-deleted video. “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” https://t.co/IKQzeLoVFf pic.twitter.com/pacZiVN0Cp — Brad McElhinny (@BradMcElhinny) January 6, 2021

After word of his presence leaked on social media, Evans defended himself in a separate Facebook post in which he claimed to be on a bus heading home to West Virginia and “an independent member of the media” who was only present at the Capitol “to film history.”

“I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred,” Evans wrote.

As West Virginia’s Metro News points out, Evans was sworn in as a delegate just last month, during which he made an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of West Virginia, and faithfully discharge the duties of Senator (or Delegate) according to the best of my ability.”

Roger Hanshaw, the Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, addressed Evans’ presence at the Capitol and said that “participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon,” Hanshaw added. “He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”

The West Virginia Legislature is set to convene next Wednesday for a one-day session.