Everything We Know About The MCU’s Spider-Man 3

Like clockwork, Spider-Man 3 has come around again — but everything’s a bit different this time around. Outside of rumours and set leaks there isn’t a whole lot officially ‘confirmed’ about the latest Spider-Man film in the MCU, but every little slice of information we get makes the Spider-Man 3 pie seem sweeter. From the whispered-about appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the alleged inclusion of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, there’s plenty to get excited about.

With scant details available, let’s wade through the rumour-infested waters and tease out what we really know.

Spider-Man 3: Release Date

Setting a release date for anything in 2021 is ambitious, and it seems unlikely the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 will retain its original release date of December 17, 2021.

Given 2020’s Morbius just got a pushback to October and Black Widow doesn’t even have a new date, expect Spider-Man to slip back into 2022 or beyond. Unfortunately with the rigid and linear nature of the MCU, all Marvel films have to come out in specific order so any delays will be forced onto Spider-Man down the line.

The TV universe (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki) will also impact Spider-Man 3‘s release because they’re rumoured to tie into future films.

Here’s how the release order is likely to play out:

WandaVision (currently airing)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March)

Loki (May)

Black Widow

Morbius

Venom 2

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Spider-Man 3

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Stay tuned for an updated release as Disney locks in dates for cinema or digital releases for its film slate.

Spider-Man 3 will be partially set during Christmas

One of the few confirmed facts we’ve learned about Spider-Man 3 is it’ll be set during or around Christmas, much like Iron Man 3. Set photos leaked in mid-January show off a winter-themed set and plenty of snow, so expect some icy shenanigans and/or debates about whether the film is really ‘a Christmas movie’.

Mysterio plays a significant role in the film

At the conclusion of Far From Home, Mysterio plays his final trump card: revealing Peter Parker’s true identity and exposing him to the world. While Mysterio is likely dead (you never know in Marvel films), his presence will still be felt in Spider-Man 3. Set photos have revealed street posters covered in Mysterio’s image and sporting the phrase ‘I Believe’.

The exact meaning of the art is unclear, but it could be that Mysterio has become a symbol for conspiracy theorists or other groups within the film. It could also hint Mysterio’s reveal at the end of Far From Home is erased, covered up or forgotten somehow (perhaps by magic).

Spider-Man 3: Casting Rumours

If you’ve ever appeared in a Marvel movie, it’s likely your name is on the cast list for Spider-Man 3.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are both rumoured to be on board, as are some of the respective characters from their Spider-Man films. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro have reportedly joined the project, and Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone are also rumoured to be in talks to return as Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

The Hollywood Reporter alleges this cast list also includes Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in the ‘mentor role’ void left by Tony Stark’s death.

A final name mentioned in early rumours is Charlie Cox, who’s allegedly already finished filming a cameo as Matt Murdock from Netflix’s now-cancelled Daredevil adaptation.

How is any of this possible? Well, current rumours point to the success of animated flick Into the Spider-Verse as the inspiration behind Spider-Man‘s sequel. The film’s subtitle has been hidden since it was announced, and its connection to Spider-Verse could be the reason.

This brings us to the currently rumoured plot of Spider-Man 3. While nothing has been strictly confirmed, here’s what the movie could be about.

Spider-Man 3: Plot Rumours

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a major success for Sony and Marvel, garnering praise for its plot, animation and character work. The idea of bringing together multiple Spider-Men has major potential, and current rumours and clues point to Marvel riffing off this film in the next live-action Spider-Man sequel.

The major clues that Spider-Man 3 will be a tad more magical lie in the casting rumours: first, Doctor Strange’s appearance suggests some kind of ‘strangeness’ is afoot. Then you’ve got the alleged appearances from past Spider-Man villains from alternate universes like Doc Ock and Electro. Both are members of the Sinister Six, a major villainous organisation in the Spider-Man universe.

If they’re teaming up across dimensions to finally take them down, it’s likely Peter Parker will need a bit of help, justifying the appearance of Garfield and Maguire.

Again, nothing here is confirmed but if these casting rumours turn out to be real, the narrative threads would make sense. According to Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, he neither confirmed nor denied current whispers:

“I’ve read some things. I’m not sure I’ve read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.”

MCU Spider-Man flicks have mostly been self-contained adventures, but Peter’s appearance in the Avengers films and involvement with defeating Thanos mean he’s now got a bit more fantasy experience. Could he turn to Doctor Strange to help with his secret identity being compromised? Could Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin be behind the multiverse plot?

Only time will tell, but it’s fun to speculate in the meantime.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for more news as plans for the next MCU Spider-Man film become clearer.