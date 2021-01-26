Marvel Wants You to Choose the Next (Third-String) Member of the X-Men!

Following in the footsteps of DC Comics’ fateful decision to let readers decide the fate of Jason Todd — footsteps last 33 years, right? — Marvel has given its X-fans the power to determine the final mutant member of the first X-Men team of the post-House of X “Krakoan Age”! The choices, however… hmm… well, let’s just say Wolverine’s fate is not in your hands.

If you head over to Marvel.com to cast your vote from January 27 (up till midnight on February 2), here are your 10 electable candidates:

Armour

Banshee

Boom-Boom

Cannonball

Forge

Marrow

Polaris

Strong Guy

Sunspot

Tempo

You may notice two things about this roster: First, that it’s primarily made up of lesser ‘90s characters. And second, that it seems highly unlikely any of these characters will be the focal crux of an X-story anytime particularly soon. There’s nothing wrong with that, per se — I mean, if you’re a big Strong Guy fan, it would presumably still be nice for you to give him a bit more screentime. But I have a sinking suspicion that the next several issues of X-Men have already been drawn, just with a few spaces in the panels left empty for whichever character wins the vote.

All that said, it might be nice to participate in an election where the fate of absolutely nothing depends on it. Yay, democracy!