LG is Back on its Weird Phone BS With This Rollable Screen

Back in September, LG hinted that it was working on a rollable phone. Now it has teased it a little bit more at CES 2021.

The LG Rollable (that is indeed the name) is part of the company’s Explorer Project. The first phone we saw in this range was the LG Wing, which had two rotating screens. We desperately wanted to try towards the end of last year.

And now we have a new device to covet. God it’s good to see phone manufacturer’s do interesting shit.

Meet the LG Rollable

The LG Rollable is the company’s answer to foldable phones. The screen itself extends out to convert the phone into a tablet, giving it an expandable display rather than a folding one. It’s unclear how this is actually achieved, but it looks damn cool.

This is quite on brand for LG. It has spent the last couple of years showing off its rollable TV tech, first behind close doors and then on the show floor at CES 2020.

LG was scant on tech details, so we don’t have any specs to go off. There’s also no pricing attached, though one leaker, @cozyplanes, tweeted a price leak several leaks back. However, the tweet has since been deleted.

According to Techradar, the leak priced the Rollable at $2,359, which is about $3,130 in Australia. Dayum.

That being said, we have no idea when the LG Rollable will even hit the market, let alone in Australia. But LG seemed to be hinting that it won’t just be a concept phone, giving it the tagline ‘hold your breath’.

But considering that the Wing won’t be coming to Australia, it might be best if us Australians don’t. But here’s to hoping.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the best, weirdest and coolest tech from CES 2021.