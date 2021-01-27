King Kong Vs. Godzilla Versus Godzilla Vs. Kong

No, it’s not a battle royale between parallel universes full of kaiju. (Although that would be awesome.) YouTuber and giant monster aficionado Long Live the King has made a side-by-side comparison between the new Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer, and footage from the original Japanese movie match-up, King Kong Vs. Godzilla.

Two things you should know before you watch this video: 1) The 1962 film was made by the Japanese studio Toho with practically zero U.S. involvement, so this is pure, classic kaiju cinema; 2) special effects have improved somewhat over the past 59 years.

The comparison is funnier than it is informative, and many of the matching shots are just a result of both movies having the exact same premise. But I think there are a couple of times the upcoming film is paying homage to the ridiculous original — certainly that’s the only explanation why the characters in the new movie also made the bonkers decision to ship Kong over the ocean on a flatbed sea vessel. I guess we’ll know for sure if Kong tries to shove a tree down Godzilla’s throat on March 31.

[Via Nerdist]