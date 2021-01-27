The News Of Tomorrow, Today

King Kong Vs. Godzilla Versus Godzilla Vs. Kong

Rob Bricken

Published 1 hour ago: January 28, 2021 at 7:00 am -
Can you guess which image is from the 1962 movie, and which is from 2021? Probably! (Image: Toho/Legendary)

No, it’s not a battle royale between parallel universes full of kaiju. (Although that would be awesome.) YouTuber and giant monster aficionado Long Live the King has made a side-by-side comparison between the new Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer, and footage from the original Japanese movie match-up, King Kong Vs. Godzilla.

Two things you should know before you watch this video: 1) The 1962 film was made by the Japanese studio Toho with practically zero U.S. involvement, so this is pure, classic kaiju cinema; 2) special effects have improved somewhat over the past 59 years.

The comparison is funnier than it is informative, and many of the matching shots are just a result of both movies having the exact same premise. But I think there are a couple of times the upcoming film is paying homage to the ridiculous original — certainly that’s the only explanation why the characters in the new movie also made the bonkers decision to ship Kong over the ocean on a flatbed sea vessel. I guess we’ll know for sure if Kong tries to shove a tree down Godzilla’s throat on March 31.

When skree-onk meets monkey business. Well, ape business, technically. (Image: Warner Bros.)

Godzilla vs. Kong’s Epic First Trailer Launches a Clash of Titans

The King of all Kaiju. The King…er, Kong. Only one monarch may rule the monsterverse — and if our first look at Godzilla vs. Kong is any indicator, then it might be our simian pal who manages to eke out an early win.

