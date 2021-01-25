Good Grief, Apple TV+’s New Snoopy Show Looks Adorable

As the title suggests, the imaginative adventures of Snoopy — and Woodstock, of course — are the focus of Peanuts and WildBrain’s new series for Apple TV+. But as you can see by the fun new trailer for The Snoopy Show, Charlie Brown, Lucy, and the rest of Charles M. Schulz’s kids are also still part of the action.

Shared first by Deadline, the trailer expands a bit on the teaser we got last fall, with more glimpses of Snoopy as a puppy (so smol) as well as his ever-playful antics.

So far, no indication we’ll be getting an adult character that exclusively speaks in “wah-wah-wah” sounds, but maybe Apple TV+ is saving that reveal for when the six-episode series debuts next week.

The Snoopy Show arrives February 5 on Apple TV+.