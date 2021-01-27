Godzilla vs. Kong Merchandise Reveals Kong’s Big New Weapon

Luke Evans has boarded another live-action Disney remake. Tika Sumpter has an update on the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel. Robert Rodriguez is rebooting Spy Kids. Plus, the new Willow adds a familiar Spider-Man face, and filming begins on Thor: Love & Thunder. Spoilers, away!

Pinocchio

Deadline reports Luke Evans has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Pinocchio, as the unnamed coachman who lures boys to Pleasure Island and sells them on the black market after they’ve been transformed into donkeys.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Tika Sumpter confirmed she’ll return for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

New: Actress @iamtikasumpter confirmed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that she will reprise her role in #SonicMovie2, and announced additional filming in Hawaii. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/9E7jZ0yCMQ — Sonic News & Updates • Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) January 26, 2021

Indiana Jones 5

A new Twitter post from director James Mangold appears to confirm Indiana Jones 5 will be set in the 1960’s.

The Velvet Underground are fucking great.

That's it. That's my tweet. (Note — I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place.) — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 22, 2021

Spy Kids

According to Deadline, Robert Rodriguez will return to write and direct a reboot of his Spy Kids franchise, the rights to which have been optioned by Skydance and Spyglass Media.

Invincible

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Kirkman confirmed the live-action Invincible movie “is still very much in development” and exists separately from the upcoming Amazon Studios animated series.

That is still very much in development. That hasn’t changed. We’re just taking a long time. But we’ve been fortunate enough to have a two-track plan with Invincible. Right now we’ve got the animated series at Amazon, which is now on the cusp of launching, and then we’re also still developing it as a film series with Universal, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached. So, those two things are still very much happening concurrently, which is somewhat weird, I guess. But there’ve been Spider-Man animated series and Spider-Man movies at the same time. So, I think we’re in good company.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Production has officially begun on Thor: Love & Thunder according to Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.

A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui. Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together. #changethedate @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder @jasinboland

Godzilla vs Kong

Toyark has new photos of Godzilla vs Kong’s tie-in action figures from Bandai, which reveals that the weapon Kong is seen using to deflect Godzilla’s breath attacks in the recent trailer is seemingly in fact one of the Big G’s own spines. Rude.

Malignant

James Wan has a new image from his upcoming giallo homage, Malignant, which has had its release date updated to September 10th.

Prisoners of the Ghostland

RLJE Films has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Sion Sono’s upcoming Prisoners of the Ghostland starring Nicolas Cage. [/Film]

Willow

Deadline reports Tony Revolori — best known recently for playing Flash Thompson in the MCU Spider-Man movies — has joined the cast of Willow in a currently undisclosed role.

Nancy Drew/Tom Swift

Tian Richards has been cast as Tom Swift in an upcoming episode of the CW’s Nancy Drew that will also serve as a backdoor pilot for his own series. [TV Line]

Timewasters

Lauren Ashley Smith (A Black Lady Sketch Show) is now developing a U.S. remake of the “time-travelling jazz comedy” Timewasters at ABC. The new adaptation follows “four Black twentysomething New Yorkers who accidentally end up in the year 1926, despite being deeply unenthusiastic about and deeply unequipped for time travel. The series follows the foursome’s often-bumbling attempts to survive and thrive in the Harlem Renaissance as it explores what it means to be Black in 2021, what it means to be Black in 1926 and the unique experience of being Black in both time periods.” [Deadline]

Fraggle Rock

Global News Canada reports filming has officially begun in Calgary on the upcoming Fraggle Rock reboot at Apple TV+.

