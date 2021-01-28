Finally, Someone Made a Time Loop Movie for the Teens

Did you ever wish Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell had been 25 years younger and significantly angstier when they made the classic, beloved movie Groundhog Day? Well, the first trailer for The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is here to serve.

Actually, the movie, based on the novel of the same name by The Magicians author Lev Grossman, is much more like the recent Palm Springs, given that both romantic leads are stuck in the time loop together. But here, the square peg that is Palm Springs appears to have been mercilessly hammered into the round hole of a 2010s teen romantic dramedy.

There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, although the titular premise — that Mark (Kyle Allen) and Margaret (Kathryn Newton) spend their repeating day hunting for all the “perfect things” they can find — might be a bit too twee for older audiences looking for more sophisticated films about people in temporal limbos.

Still, it seems cute enough for teens looking for something to watch on a virtual date. Presuming they have Prime Video, at least, as The Map of Tiny Perfect Things will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on February 12.