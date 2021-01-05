Fans Have a Solid Theory About the Real Identity of Agnes in WandaVision

Marvel fans, get excited; WandaVision is now only ten days away. (But who’s counting?)

If the regular drops of promo material from Disney is leaving you desperate for more information about the quirky, but kind of eerie-seeming series, you are certainly not alone.

So far, what we know is fairly minimal – the series focuses on happily married duo Wanda and Vision, as they travel through life in suburban America across a number of decades. Only the town they live in, and the lives they lead (obviously) aren’t what they seem. *In a hushed tone* because they’re actually superheroes.

Now, if you’ve been watching along you’ll notice that Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) has appeared in a solid chunk of the WandaVision promos. Her character, Agnes, is Wanda and Vision’s neighbour. She’s mostly peripheral, but there have been moments in the dropped footage that hint that maybe her role is a little important than is initially suggested.

As Collider reports, there have been theories circling about whether or not Agnes may actually be a witch named Agatha Harkness.

Harkness is a character that was born into the Marvel world of comics back in 1970, and as Collider shares, she historically has a relationship with Wanda and the Fantastic Four. Reportedly, Harkness helps Wanda gain control of her powers – which, as the trailers hint at, Wanda could be struggling with in the world of WandaVision.

Interestingly, in one of Disney’s most recent promos for the WandaVision, you see Agnes step into the home of Wanda and Vision, freeze and call for them to “take it from the top”. Part of a training exercise, possibly?

Then, of course, there’s the name to consider. Agnes could very easily be taken as a combo of Agatha Harkness.

So, the question is: what do you guys think? Are we about to meet a new important character from the Marvel Universe? Guess we’ll have to wait until January 15th to find out.