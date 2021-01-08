Every 4K and 8K TV Announced at CES 2021

CES 2021 officially kicks off next week but a lot of companies are already previewing what’s to come. Sony, LG, Hisense and Samsung all have new TVs to show off next week and you can keep up with all the new products announcements right here.

Don’t forget to check back for more updates!

LG TVs

LG is bringing its new QNED Mini LED TVs to the show. These TVs are said to provide a superior LCD experience and combine quantum dot and NanoCell technology in one product. The TVs will use Mini LEDs as a backlight and have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The LG QNED will be offered in 10 models of both the 4K and 8K variety. One of these will be an 86-inch QNED which uses 30,000 tiny LED lights. LG is also revamping its Smart TV OS and remote this year.

The company is also displaying its transparent OLED TVs which are designed to be used in places such as restaurants, public transport and a specially designed ‘Smart Bed’ that LG is working on.

Australian pricing and availability of these models haven’t been confirmed as yet. You can find all of LG’s CES announcements here.

Samsung TVs

Samsung’s is bringing Micro LED displays to CES. The TVs are available in massive 110-inch, 99-inch sizes, with smaller versions rolling out by the end of the year. In Australia, Samsung is currently considering only the 110-inch option.

The company is also bringing a new range of NeoQLED options which are said to be the next step in its QLED technology. Neo QLED TVs replace the traditional LED module lens with a micro-layer that allows for precise light control. They are also said to be 50% thinner than some previous designs. The NeoQLED will be available in both 4K and 8K options.

Samsung is bringing a new generation of its The Frame TV to the market, which is also said to be much thinner than previous versions and will have new colour and content options.

As a bonus, Samsung’s 2021 TVs will also be shipped with an eco-friendly solar charging remote control.

Sony TVs

Sony has announced a new lineup of Bravia XR TVs will be debuted at CES, including a series of Master and 4K LED TVs. The Bravia XR TVs are HDMI 2.1 compatible, feature Google TV and use a new Cognitive Processor XR to detect focal points in images and optimise the picture and sound to match.

So far, Sony has confirmed that these models will be coming to Australia:

Master Series Z9J – 8K LED TV, 85-inches.

– 8K LED TV, 85-inches. Master Series A90J – OLED TV, 65 and 55-inches.

– OLED TV, 65 and 55-inches. A80J – OLED TV, 77, 65 and 55-inches.

– OLED TV, 77, 65 and 55-inches. X95J – 4K LED TV, 85 and 65-inches.

– 4K LED TV, 85 and 65-inches. X90J – 4K LED TV, 75, 65, 55 and 50-inches.

Stay tuned for full specs and local pricing.

Hisense TVs

As for Hisense, the company will debut its lineup of new ULED TVs at CES. The TVs feature a new Game Mode Pro, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and AI-powered upscaling.

This also marks Hisense’s first 8K TV offering in Australia which will be available in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes. The first model to land will be the U80G 75-inch version at $6,999.

Alongside these 8K offerings, Hisense is set to announce a new range of ULED 4K TVs and 4K UHD TVs next week.

Keep an eye on this post for updated TV specs, local pricing and availability and all the other TV announcements as they happen at CES. You can keep up with Gizmodo’s full coverage of CES 2021 here.