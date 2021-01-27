Estonia and Colombia Are Trying To Stop A Copyright Claim Over Bitcoin’s White Paper

As usual, there is drama in the cryptocurrency community. Someone claiming to be the founder of Bitcoin is claiming copyright over its white paper and the governments of Estonia and Colombia are trying to do something about it.

Last week, lawyers on Craig Wright’s behalf began sending copyright infringement notices to Bitcoin websites.

Wright, who is an Australian computer scientist, has claimed for a long time to be the anonymous founder of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto. Most consider this claim to be false.

The copyright notices were for Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper, the ‘founding’ document that outlined how the cryptocurrency would work.

Notices were sent to some of the biggest Bitcoin websites on the internet, including Bitcoin.org, BitcoinCore.org and Bitcoin.com.

While some acquiesced, others in the community pushed back against the request.

Bitcoin.org Operator and code contributor “Cøbra” said the website, which provides information about Bitcoin, would not be taking down the white paper.

“We believe these claims are without merit, and refuse to do so,” they wrote.

And in response to the claims, even certain governments are starting to step up.

The Estonian government published the white paper on the government’s website with an accompanying note.

“We are happy to preserve the original Bitcoin whitepaper here on our website as a source of inspiration for future innovators looking to understand how to use blockchain technology in support of facilitating cross-border business and other applications,” the website says.

“As far as we are aware, this is the first time that the original Bitcoin whitepaper has been hosted on a government domain.”

Cause #eEstonia is built on (open) collaboration, cause we believe in our govt in open innovation, cause future of #digital societies needs bold thinking and doing – that's why we joined the #BitcoinPDF movement today (with cheers to @e_Residents, @seikatsu, @balajis) https://t.co/xwTOVZDf7L — Siim Sikkut (@sikkut) January 26, 2021

Soon after, Colombia followed.

Presidential advisor Jehudhi responded to Estonia’s decision by tweeting a link to the Bitcoin white paper on his government’s website.

Others have joined in the fight by spreading copies of the white paper across the internet, with many of the efforts tagging #BitcoinPDF.

In the early stages of the fight to assert control over the Bitcoin white paper, Wright’s efforts appear to have been thwarted by the community — including by those in governments around the world.