Could a Batman: The Animated Series Continuation Be in the Works at Warner Bros?

Thor: Love and Thunder

Karen Gillen confirmed in a recent Instagram story (captured by Digital Spy) she will return as Nebula in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Jurassic World: Dominion

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, director Colin Trevorrow described Jurassic World: Dominion as “the culmination” of the entire Jurassic Park franchise…so far, at least.

To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It’s very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.

Last Night in Soho

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. Details on the plot are still currently under wraps.

Photo: Universal

Boss Level

To escape a “death loop” in which he’s killed repeatedly in visually-interesting ways, Frank Grillo takes sword fighting lessons from Michelle Yeoh in the latest trailer for Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, co-starring Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, and Ken Jeong.

She-Hulk

Deadline reports Ginger Gonzaga has joined the cast of She-Hulk as Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) currently unnamed best friend.

Batman: The Animated Series

On a recent episode of Kevin Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast, co-host Marc Bernadin stated, “HBO Max is looking at making a Batman: The Animated Series sequel,” to which Smith replied:

I’m not involved, but I too have heard this and I’ve heard this from very reliable people. When I heard it I freaked out, and I heard this…I would say a month before you just said it. I think that’s real, I don’t think that’s a rumour, I wouldn’t say ‘Set your watch to it,’ but it’s an idea whose time is not only coming, I think it came, and it’s smoking a cigarette. I think that’s gonna happen. How f***ing amazing would that be because you can just literally pick up and keep going. It’s not like, oh we gotta explain why everyone’s older, it’s f***ing animation man so you can go right back to those amazing f***ing stories. That to me is no brainer, you’ve got HBO Max, you’re already doing that amazing Harley Quinn show, you’re printing money if you go back and do Batman: The Animated Series. You can’t f**k up the legacy, that’s for damn sure. You can’t f**k it up, there’s no reason not to do it, as long as you’ve got the key creative components, as long as Bruce Timm is involved, wants to be there. F***ing go for it for heaven’s sakes.

Snowpiercer

TNT has preemptively renewed Snowpiercer for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. [Spoiler TV]

Day of the Dead

Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew Podcast, director Steven Kostanski promised Syfy’s ten-episode Day of the Dead miniseries “does have ties to the original movie” but that he’s “not really allowed to say anything” further. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Expanse

Amazon Prime Video has a synopsis for “Hard Vacuum,” next week’s episode of The Expanse.

NEXT WEEK ON…THE EXPANSE: Avasarala creates division in the UN Council. Drummer feels the pressure growing on all sides. The Razorback receives an unexpected message. pic.twitter.com/kcVwqvXAGi — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 18, 2021

Secret Invasion

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, the Secret Invasion television series begins production this April 5.

Hawkeye

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself training for the upcoming Hawkeye series with a toy bow on Instagram.

Quarantine training at home … like an 8 year old ???? ???? #hawkeyeathome pic.twitter.com/4fvJUmU0V4 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 19, 2021

Fate: The Winx Saga

Finally, Netflix has released a new trailer for its live-action Winx Club series premiering January 22.

