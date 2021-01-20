Create Your Own Home Theatre With One of These Mini Projectors

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Long gone are the days of watching a movie on your iPhone only to get a cramp in your hand and drop it on your face (we’ve all done it). Nowadays, you can invest in a range of mini projectors that you can set up anywhere, at any time, that deliver high-quality streaming.

However, there are a few factors you consider when choosing the best portable projector for you. Things like resolution, throw distance, brightness, weight, ports, speakers and battery life are factors to consider when purchasing the right mini projector for you, especially if you’re on a budget.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best mini projectors you can buy online. Let’s start at the cheaper end, shall we?

READ MORE The Biggest Nerdy TV Shows And Movies Coming Your Way In 2021

Prime Centre LCD Portable Mini Projector, $79.99Native resolution: 320 x 240

Native Resolution: 320 x 240

Throw distance: 3.8 Meters

Weight: 260g

Ports: TF, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, AV, USB, HDMI

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: Support 5V power supply (can be powered by a powerbank)

Additional selling point: Remote control included

Shenzhi Tech Portable Mini Projector, $85.99

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw distance: 60 – 400cms

Weight: 600 g

Ports: TF, USB, AV, HDMI

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Additional selling point: Remote control included, Soft eye protection

Crush on Life Lumens Mini Projector, $99

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw Distance: 1.0 – 2.8 Meters

Weight: 600 g

Ports: SD, VGA, USB, AV, HDMI

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: Supports 5V-2A mobile power supply and AC plugin

Additional selling point: Remote control included

ELEPHAS Mini Projector, $110.49, originally $129.99

Native resolution: 800 x 480

Throw distance: 70cms

Weight: 1.25 kg

Ports: MHL, VGA, SD, AV, USB, HDMI

Speakers: Built-in HIFI speakers

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

R. J Professional Mini Projector, $128.24

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw distance: 1.5 – 5 Meters

Weight: 1.36 kg

Ports: TV BOX, HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, SD (1080P Supported)

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

QKK 4200Lumens Mini Projector, $129.9, original $159.99

Native resolution: 800 x 480

Throw distance: 1.5 – 5 Meters

Weight: 1.6 kg

Ports: VGA, SD, TF, USB, AV, HDMI

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Vamo Mini Projector, $179.17

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw distance: 1.5 – 4.5 ft

Weight: 1.25 kg

Ports: VGA, USB, HDMI

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

GooDee Mini Projector, $179.03

Native resolution: 480 x 320

Throw distance: 1.5 – 2.5 Meters

Weight: 1.1 kg

Ports: SD, USB, AV, HDMI

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

SOTEFE Mini LED Projector, $189

Native resolution: 1280 x 720

Throw distance: 1.5 – 7.9 Meters

Weight: 800 g

Ports: MHL, SD, VGA, TF, AV, USB, Micro USB, HDMI, Wi Fi

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Additional selling point: Remote control included

Nebula Capsule Smart mini Projector, $545, originally $649

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw distance: 3.9 Meters

Weight: 862 g

Ports: Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi

Speakers: Built-in 360 speaker

Battery life: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

Additional selling point: Remote control included