Create Your Own Home Theatre With One of These Mini Projectors

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: January 21, 2021 at 9:04 am -
Filed to:mini projectors
movie projectors
Long gone are the days of watching a movie on your iPhone only to get a cramp in your hand and drop it on your face (we’ve all done it). Nowadays, you can invest in a range of mini projectors that you can set up anywhere, at any time, that deliver high-quality streaming.

However, there are a few factors you consider when choosing the best portable projector for you. Things like resolution, throw distance, brightness, weight, ports, speakers and battery life are factors to consider when purchasing the right mini projector for you, especially if you’re on a budget.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best mini projectors you can buy online. Let’s start at the cheaper end, shall we?

Prime Centre LCD Portable Mini Projector, $79.99Native resolution: 320 x 240

Native Resolution: 320 x 240
Throw distance: 3.8 Meters
Weight: 260g
Ports: TF, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, AV, USB, HDMI
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: Support 5V power supply (can be powered by a powerbank)
Additional selling point: Remote control included

Shenzhi Tech Portable Mini Projector, $85.99

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080
Throw distance: 60 – 400cms
Weight: 600 g
Ports: TF, USB, AV, HDMI
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)
Additional selling point: Remote control included, Soft eye protection

Crush on Life Lumens Mini Projector, $99

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080
Throw Distance: 1.0 – 2.8 Meters
Weight: 600 g
Ports: SD, VGA, USB, AV, HDMI
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: Supports 5V-2A mobile power supply and AC plugin
Additional selling point: Remote control included

ELEPHAS Mini Projector, $110.49, originally $129.99

Native resolution: 800 x 480
Throw distance: 70cms
Weight: 1.25 kg
Ports: MHL, VGA, SD, AV, USB, HDMI
Speakers: Built-in HIFI speakers
Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

R. J Professional Mini Projector, $128.24

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080
Throw distance: 1.5 – 5 Meters
Weight: 1.36 kg
Ports: TV BOX, HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, SD (1080P Supported)
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

QKK 4200Lumens Mini Projector, $129.9, original $159.99

Native resolution: 800 x 480
Throw distance: 1.5 – 5 Meters
Weight: 1.6 kg
Ports: VGA, SD, TF, USB, AV, HDMI
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Vamo Mini Projector, $179.17

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080
Throw distance: 1.5 – 4.5 ft
Weight: 1.25 kg
Ports: VGA, USB, HDMI
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

GooDee Mini Projector, $179.03

Native resolution: 480 x 320
Throw distance: 1.5 – 2.5 Meters
Weight: 1.1 kg
Ports: SD, USB, AV, HDMI
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

SOTEFE Mini LED Projector, $189

Native resolution: 1280 x 720
Throw distance: 1.5 – 7.9 Meters
Weight: 800 g
Ports: MHL, SD, VGA, TF, AV, USB, Micro USB, HDMI, Wi Fi
Speakers: Built-in
Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)
Additional selling point: Remote control included

Nebula Capsule Smart mini Projector, $545, originally $649

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080
Throw distance: 3.9 Meters
Weight: 862 g
Ports: Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
Speakers: Built-in 360 speaker
Battery life: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
Additional selling point: Remote control included

