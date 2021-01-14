The Best Accessories and Gadgets for Your Office Desk

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Desks can be a pretty boring place, but given we spend so much of our time sitting at one, we figured it’s high time we started having a little more fun with them. Believe it or not, there are plenty of ways to get creative with your workspace whether it’s introducing a new desk gadget like a novelty mousepad or draping yourself in a burrito blanket.

If you work from home, you have free rein to get as wild and as wacky as you like. If you’re back in the office, you might have to tone it down a little but that shouldn’t stop you from firmly establishing yourself as the most fun person in the office. Here, we’ve rounded up a bunch of products ranging from novelty to insanely useful.

Pick up a few of these desk gadgets and accessories and turn your desk from snooze-ville to a full-blown adults playground. We’ve never been more excited to start the work day.

READ MORE The Only Standing Desk I'll Ever Consider Using Lets Four People Play Pong at Once

USB Coffee Warmer

We all treasure our morning coffee, so it’s a real shame when we get pulled into meetings and return to find it cold. A coffee warmer is a clever device that’ll keep your coffee at a lovely, warm drinking temperature. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without one.

Smart Coffee Warmer, $39.99

Humidifier

Humidifiers are great for people with allergies or respiratory issues – or for people who enjoy breathing clean air. Pop this on your desk and enjoy breathing in that sweet, moisture-filled air. Your skin will thank you for it.

Smartdevil Desk Humidifier, $23.39

Mini Cactus Humidifier,$29.95

Novelty Blanket

We all know offices have a habit of cranking up the air conditioning, then the heating, then the air conditioning again. Instead of lugging a jumper into work everyday, it pays to have a blanket draped over your chair when the room its subzero temperatures. You need to have a little fun with it though, and these blankets are just the thing.

Burrito Blanket, $44.45

Pizza Throw Blanket, $35

Mini Fridge

Don’t let your dehydration interrupt a good workflow. This mini fridge will keep your drinks nice and chilled all day long – and that sneaky beer on a Friday afternoon.

4L Mini Fridge in Blue, $99.32

Fun Mouse Pad

Our wrists can get sore with 24/7 clicking so investing in an ergonomic wrist pad could be a saving grace. These two are extra soft and will bring a playful element to your workspace.

Cat Claw-Shaped Wrist Cushion, $11.99

Cute Pig Memory Foam Mouse Pad, $14.33

Desk Fan

We’re in the height of summer now and nothing decreases your productivity like a pool of sweat running down your face. A desk fan is an absolute necessity, especially if you don’t have air conditioning.

Mini USB-Powered Desk Fan, $25.99

Strong Wind Portable Desk Fan, $26.99

Multi-Device Charging Station

This one sells itself really – a nifty place to charge all of your electronic devices at once (because we all know they have a habit of dying at the same time).

3-in-1 Fast Charging Station, $39.99

Mini Vacuum Cleaner

Got a build-up of biscuit crumbs on your desk? Don’t we all. One sweep with these bad boys and it’ll be sparkling clean again. It’s one of the handiest desk gadgets you could possibly own.

MECO Desk Vacuum Cleaner, $30.46

Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner Cow, $18.70

MECO Keyboard Cleaner, $53.77

Fun Post-It-Note Dispenser

You could keep your post-it-notes in a boring drawer in your desk or you could display them in this cute cat holder. The choice is yours.

Cute Cat Post-It-Note Dispenser, $15.00

Headphone Stand

Having a handy place to store your headphones is a total game changer – especially when you can stick it underneath your desk out of plain sight!

Headphone Stand Hanger, $13.99

Paper Clip Dispenser

A handy place to store your paper clips which doubles as a statue of a genius? Yes please.