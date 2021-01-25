Aussie Broadband Just Quietly Raised its NBN Speeds

Aussie Broadband has just raised its typical evening speeds across most of its NBN plans without telling anyone. And it isn’t charging customers more for it!

Aussie Broadband ups its speeds

Almost all of the speed tiers in Aussie Broadband’s arsenal have gotten speed boost, except for the NBN 75 and NBN 1000 plans.

Here’s what the speeds look like now:

NBN 250 now how a typical evening speed of 248Mbps (up from 222Mbps)

now how a typical evening speed of 248Mbps (up from 222Mbps) NBN 100/40 now how a typical evening speed of 99Mbps (up from 89Mbps)

now how a typical evening speed of 99Mbps (up from 89Mbps) NBN 100/20 now how a typical evening speed of 99Mbps (up from 89Mbps)

now how a typical evening speed of 99Mbps (up from 89Mbps) NBN 50 now how a typical evening speed of 50Mbps (up from 43Mbps)

now how a typical evening speed of 50Mbps (up from 43Mbps) NBN 25 now how a typical evening speed of 25Mbps (up from 22Mbps)

now how a typical evening speed of 25Mbps (up from 22Mbps) NBN 12 now how a typical evening speed of 12Mbps (up from 11Mbps)

While we don’t know exactly when these changes were made, it was sometime over the last week. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Aussie Broadband for comment.

In the meantime, here’s what Aussie Broadbands unlimited plans look like now they have been updated. These are across all speed tiers:

And here’s a widget ranking the NBN plans across different competitors by speed. It’s set to NBN 100, but it has a drop down for other speed tiers

Why Are Speeds Slower Than What I Pay For?

You may have noticed that the three lower tiered plans from Aussie Broadband are now guaranteeing the same typical evening speeds as the plan names suggest. While this is still rare, its something that some telcos such as Telstra, began doing in late 2020.

But there are a lot of reasons why NBN speed tiers (across every ISP in Austraia) are different to the actual typical evening speeds. This includes network congestion, the type of NBN connection you have and slightly more complex stuff like CVC and backhaul. You can find out more in our handy guide.