A Direct Sequel to Cloverfield Is Finally in the Works

With The Cloverfield Paradox and 10 Cloverfield Lane, the idea of a “Cloverfield” movie has endured long past the release of the 2008 original. But we never found out more about that story. That monster. And now, that might finally be changing.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Joe Barton, the latest showrunner of the upcoming HBO Max Gotham City show, has been hired by Bad Robot and Paramount to write a Cloverfield 2. Unlike the first movie, it won’t be a found footage film, but it will be a direct sequel to that film. The other Cloverfield movies were more “spiritual” sequels, though elements did tangentially, and potentially, tie them all together.

J.J. Abrams, who helped conceive the first film along with writer Drew Goddard and director Matt Reeves, will be back to produce but neither of the other guys will join him. (Though Reeves is producing Barton’s Gotham City show, so there’s probably some connection there.)

There’s also no word on what direction Barton will take, if he’ll riff off the other movies, use some of the same characters, etc. But for fans of the original Cloverfield, it’s certainly exciting to think that, finally, we’ll get to hear more about the monster that terrified New Yorkers back in 2008.