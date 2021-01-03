3 Secure Messaging Alternatives to WhatsApp

These days many people have turned to online messaging apps over traditional text messages. For a long time, WhatsApp was a popular choice. But a recent mass exodus over WhatsApp’s proposed privacy policy changes has inspired people to seek out alternatives.

Thankfully, there are quite a few secure messaging services on the market that still give you similar benefits to WhatsApp. Here are three messaging apps that provide strong security and are easy to use.

Signal

You may have heard that many people dropped WhatsApp to go to Signal, particularly after Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal.” So what’s so great about Signal?

On top of an easy to use design, Signal uses end-to-end encryption via its own open-source Signal Protocol. It works on all mobile platforms and offers voice and video calling alongside messaging. It’s widely regarded as one of the most secure messaging apps because it uses end-to-end encryption as its default.

Pros:

Free to use

Default end-to-end encryption

Open-source code

Disappearing messages

Send text, voice messages, photos, videos and GIFS

No long-distance charges

Group chats

No ads

Blur function that can obscure faces in photos

Available on iOS, Android, Windows, Linux and Mac

All data is stored locally

Cons:

Limit of 8 people on a video call

No animated emojis – but these can be imported.

Smaller user base

Data is stored locally so you need to manually transfer it over when switching to a new phone.

You can learn more about Signal here.

Telegram

Telegram offers many of the same features as Signal and WhatsApp but with a few differences. It has a group call limit of 1000 users and a group chat limit of 200,000 – if you can imagine talking to that many people at once. It also offers some great customisable theme options.

Telegram still values privacy and uses open-source encryption software. It also has a much larger user base, but is yet to roll out group video calls.

Pros:

Cloud-based, messages can sync between devices

Open-source software

End-to-end encryption for voice and messages

Disappearing messages

Multimedia file sharing

Only requires user ID, phone number and contacts to sign up.

Large active user base

Free to use

Animated emojis

Available on iOS, Android, web browser, PC, Mac and Linux

Cons:

No group video calls – but they’re coming soon.

End-to-end encryption needs to be manually switched on for messages – this is the ‘secret chats’ function. Secret chats are then stored and can only be accessed on the origin device.

Messages are stored in Telegram’s cloud – if cloud storage is a concern for you.

Check out some of Telegram’s other features here.

Threema

Threema’s focus is on privacy with all information stored locally on your phone and nowhere else. The app claims to generate as little user data as possible and everything – video, voice, text and files – is end-to-end encrypted.

Threema can also generate you a random user ID on signup, leaving it optional to link your email or phone number. The app is also designed and hosted in Switzerland, which is known for its strict privacy laws. Unlike Telegram and Signal, however, Threema has a price attached but it only requires a one-off payment.

Pros:

No phone number or email address required

QR codes used to verify contacts

Open-source

Offers business and education plans

No ads

Simple interface

Individual chats can be protected via a pin code

Share files, media and locations

Voice and video calls – all end-to-end encrypted

Can create group polls

Text formatting

Cons:

Paid app

100 member limit for group chats

You can check out Threema’s features here or download it from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

There are plenty of messaging services to go around, but these three put a high priority on personal security.

A couple of other options to consider: Wire is similar to Threema and is protected by European data retention laws, open source software and has both personal and business paid plans.

Viber is another free and popular messaging app but has fallen to the wayside a bit in the wake of WhatsApp. It uses default end-to-end encryption and also offers a large range of social features for building community chats.