You Can Still Buy Apple’s AirPods Max in Australia, But There’s a Catch

Apple’s new over-ear AirPods Max have been available for exactly one day and they’re already selling out around the world. The good news is that Australians can still buy these $900 beasts, but there’s a catch.

Apple’s new headphones are selling out fast

Despite the heftiest of price tags, it seems people are very keen on Apple’s new AirPods Max. The new wireless headphones feature a comfortable design in five different colours. They are built with active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and can run for up to 20 hours on battery.

They are also $899. But if you thought that price might deter people, it has not.

Reports from Mashable indicate that the AirPods Max in the US and the UK are already sold out for the year. Shipping estimates put them at early March at best. The situation is, unfortunately, similar in Australia.

Where to buy AirPods Max in Australia

Apple may have dropped the AirPods Max just in time for Christmas, but the odds of getting these babies before the end of the year in Australia are zero. However, this isn't a next-gen console situation (yet) and you can still purchase the AirPods Max.

So far the only retailer stocking AirPods Max is Apple itself. While early estimates had the AirPods Max shipping in time for Christmas in Australia, that is no longer the case.

You can order the headphones online from the Apple Store, but expect a very long shipping delay.

These are the current shipping estimates (10/12) for the headphones in each colour:

Space Grey: 13 January - 20 January 2021

13 January - 20 January 2021 Silver: 6 January 2021

6 January 2021 Green: 20 January - 28 January 2021

20 January - 28 January 2021 Sky Blue: 12 - 14 weeks

12 - 14 weeks Pink: 20 Jan - 28 Jan 2021

It's worth noting that adding a free engraving to your AirPods can change up the shipping dates. For some colours, it bumps the date up earlier while for others it pushes it back. Unclear what the reason for this is, but take the win if you can.

The AirPods Max can only be purchased with delivery and cannot be picked up in-store when ordering online.

While you should definitely ponder whether you want to fork out $900 for the new AirPods Max, time also seems to be of the essence so if you want to land yourself a pair it's best to get in quick.