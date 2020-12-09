The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Wonder Woman 1984’s Epic Opening Highlighted in New Featurette

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: December 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:dc
dc entertainmentgal gadothbo maximaxio9lilly aspellpatty jenkinsstreamingwarner broswonder woman 1984
Young Diana (Lilly Aspell) competing in Themyscira in Wonder Woman 1984. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

The fact that people will get a chance to see Wonder Woman 1984 at all this year is pretty excellent. But it’s unfortunate that most of those people won’t get to see it in a theatre, because director Patty Jenkins and her crew really threw everything into making the sequel a big, theatrical experience.

That much is obvious from a brand new featurette released by IMAX. Not only did Jenkins shoot Wonder Woman 1984 on film, she shot scenes in IMAX. Meaning, if this was 2019 and everyone was safe, you could go to an IMAX theatre and see Wonder Woman 1984 in glorious IMAX projection. And it’s a shame that’s probably not possible now — I was lucky enough to see the film already, and the opening is beyond awe-inspiring. Five years down the road, I’d pay just to rewatch the first 10 minutes in IMAX. It looks, and sounds, that good.

You get a great look at the scene, and lots of talk from Jenkins and star Gal Gadot about the power of IMAX, in the featurette below.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits select theatres, and HBO Max, on December 25.

Director Patty Jenkins with stars Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig on the set of Wonder Woman 1984. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

