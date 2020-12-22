When and Where You Can Watch Wonder Woman 1984 in Australia

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled for release in June 2020, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic pushed back its cinema release to later in December. The logic behind this decision was December would be a safer time to visit cinemas — and while that’s been mostly true of Australia, it’s another case entirely in the United States. The challenges of the pandemic mean the release of WW84 will be a strange one.

In the US, cinemas even being open is a contentious issue. As of writing, the New York Times reports the country has hit over 319,000 coronavirus-induced deaths, with average daily cases at 216,070. The holidays only complicate matters further as families come together to celebrate. It means visiting a local cinema will be a major challenge for pop culture fanatics.

It’s for this reason Wonder Woman 1984 will launch simultaneously on HBO Max for streaming and in cinemas in the U.S. While arguably it isn’t safe to attend cinemas just yet, the option is there. For everyone else in the country, they’ll be able to access the film via streaming — but don’t get too excited if you live in Australia.

Gizmodo Australia confirmed with local Warner Bros. representatives that Australians won’t get a local streaming option.

HBO Max is only available through the use of a VPN locally and while Binge operates as a companion service to HBO, it won’t be showing Wonder Woman 1984.

The good news is you’ll still be able to catch the film at many local cinemas in December (provided it is safe to do so in your specific state or territory).

It’s been a very long year and the lack of movie releases has stung, but it’s great to see films slowly returning to theatres. As Australia continues to work to control the spread of Coronavirus, we can hopefully expect more local cinema releases to replace those mid-covid streaming options.

Wonder Woman 1984 releases in Australian cinemas on December 26 with select cinemas offering early screenings on Christmas Day.

This article has been updated since its original publish date of November 26.