Willow’s Disney+ Series May Feature Yet Another Star Wars Favourite

A Game of Thrones star is set to board the remake of cult classic The Toxic Avenger. The Mandalorian may have more in store for its recent guest star. Hawkeye’s Disney+ series may finally be underway. Plus updates from Batwoman, The Flash, Star Trek: Discovery, and more. Spoilers away!

The Toxic Avenger

Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage will star in Legendary’s upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger from director Macon Blair. It remains uncertain if Dinklage will play Melvin Ferd, the janitor destined to become the Toxic Avenger or another character. The villainous Mayor Grody, perhaps? Speculate in the comments!

Willow

Deadline reports Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy), and Erin Kellyman (Solo) are currently in talks to play “the three female leads” in the upcoming Willow series at Disney+. Unfortunately, details on their characters are not available at this time.

Untitled Charlie Brooker Mockumentary

In a recent interview with Vulture, Hugh Grant revealed he’s starring in a Netflix mockumentary from Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker about the year 2020.

I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually. Charlie Brooker [the creator of Black Mirror] has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.

Back to the Outback

Deadline reports Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver will lend their voices to a new animated film at Netflix starring “a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures.” Fisher is said to play Maddie, “a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion (Angus Imrie)” as they attempt to escape the reptile house they’ve been held captive. Unfortunately, “a cute but obnoxious koala (Tim Minchin)” described as their “nemesis” unexpectedly “joins the escape” forcing the characters to “take him with them.”

Meander

Bloody-Disgusting has three new images from Meander, the upcoming Cube-in-a-tube movie starring Gaia Weiss.

Seobok

A mercenary is hired to protect the first human clone at all costs in the trailer for Seobok, a Korean sci-fi/action movie opening overseas next month.

Red Dot

A camping trip to the north of Sweden devolves into a Most Dangerous Game scenario in the trailer for Red Dot, coming to Netflix on February 11, 2021.

The Mandalorian

A new post from Rosario Dawson’s Twitter page strongly implies Ahsoka will return in a future episode of The Mandalorian opposite Simon Kassianides as Axe Woves.

"On her new Instagram, Rosario Dawson, shared how she enjoyed working with Simon Kassianides, who plays Axe Woves. Is it possible that Dawson indirectly hinted / confirmed that Ahsoka could still return this season?" Source: https://t.co/811A1NmkKp pic.twitter.com/OFaAYEziob — Director Krennic (@BeingKrennic) November 30, 2020

Mighty Max

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, voice actor Rob Paulsen echoed a longstanding suggestion of Gizmodo‘s by stating its time for a Mighty Max revival.

I did a show years ago that I liked a lot called Mighty Max. That was a really, really excellent show. Tim Curry, Richard Moll, Tony Jay, and yours truly as the main characters. It was dark [and] pretty intense. I would love to get another shot at Mighty Max. I don’t know if I’d still be appropriate for Max because there are a lot of young actors, and it wasn’t one of those shows that was so popular that you’ve got to have the same actors. It was an excellent show, but I think there are many folks in their 30s who could really nail Max, and I would love to go back as one of the other characters or maybe a new bad guy.

For those not in know, Mighty Max was based on a surprisingly gory outgrowth of the Polly Pocket toyline and focused on a child prophesied to kill the series’ main antagonist, a skeletal sorcerer driven to bring forth the apocalypse. Under the aegis of an immortal Viking and a Lemurian bird-person, Max would travel the world through a series of portals improvising ways to dispatch of global threats and monsters in preparation for his final, world-saving battle.

Alien: The Series

In conversation with Deadline, Noah Hawley reiterated he is no longer involved with a potential Alien TV series, but “wouldn’t be surprised to see” one happen without him.

I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back. And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it. But I know that like any studio there’s a great desire to make the most of one’s library so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that. Ya know, I have conversations from time to time but I’m not committed.

Hawkeye

The Hawkeye television series at Disney+ begins filming this week in New York City.

Disney+ Hawkeye show gonna be doing some filming in downtown Brooklyn next week. pic.twitter.com/J2bWdr9TQ4 — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) November 26, 2020

The Flash

Spoiler TV has titles for the first five episodes of season seven.

The Flash – Episode 7.01 – All’s Well That Ends Wells The Flash – Episode 7.02 – The Speed of Thought The Flash – Episode 7.03 – Mother The Flash – Episode 7.04 – Central City Strong The Flash – Episode 7.05 – Fear Me

Batwoman

Likewise, Spoiler TV also has titles for the first five episodes of Batwoman’s second season. Ooh, “Gore on Canvas”!

Batwoman – Episode 2.01 – Whatever Happened to Kate Kane? Batwoman – Episode 2.02 – Prior Criminal History Batwoman – Episode 2.03 – Bat Girl Magic! Batwoman – Episode 2.04 – Fair Skin, Blue Eyes Batwoman – Episode 2.05 – Gore on Canvas

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, Burnham visits Book’s homeworld in images from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Head over to Trek Movie for more.

