Updates From Spider-Man 3, Hawkeye, and More

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

Published 19 mins ago: December 7, 2020 at 8:34 am
Peter could be in for an electrifying time in his next movie. (Image: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures)

Scream 5 promises bucket loads of blood. Roswell shores up its cast for the next season. The walking dead will continue to be feared as Fear the Walking Dead picks up a seventh season. Plus, a tiny few new details from Superman & Lois, and a new Star Trek: Discovery clip teases just what’s going wrong with Phillipa Georgiou. To me, my spoilers!

Spider-Man 3

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Jamie Foxx would neither confirm-nor-deny his rumoured return as Electro in Spider-Man 3.

I don’t know. Anything is possible.

Scream

Breaking: a set photo from the latest Scream movie confirms one (or more!) characters will be stabbed. Please, contain your shock.

Climate of the Hunter

Sisters compete for the affections of a vampire in the latest trailer for Climate of the Hunter, coming to VOD on January 13, 2021.

Roswell, New Mexico

Deadline reports Michael Grant Terry and Gillian Vigman have joined the cast of Roswell, New Mexico’s third season. Terry will play Jordan, “the son of Roswell’s Mayor Bernhardt, a privileged young man who blames his failure to measure up to his parents’ high expectations on the influx of immigrants and people of colour in his community” while Vigman has been cast as Sheriff Brooke Taylor, “a tough yet charismatic officer elected on a mandate of law and order.”

Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead has been officially renewed for a seventh season at AMC.

Hawkeye

A new influx of set photos provide a clearer look at Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Lucky, the Pizza Dog.

House of the Dragon

New concept art from the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series has leaked.

Superman & Lois

Spoiler TV has titles for the first five episodes of Superman & Lois.

Superman and Lois – Episode 1.01 – Pilot

Superman and Lois – Episode 1.02 – Heritage

Superman and Lois – Episode 1.03 – The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower

Superman and Lois – Episode 1.04 – Haywire

Superman and Lois – Episode 1.05 – The Beacon

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, Culber stares down David Cronenberg — and we meet a hologram of an intersting alternate timeline — in a clip from “Terra Firma, Part 1” next week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Banner art by Jim Cooke

