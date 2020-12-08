Updates From Morbius, Godzilla vs. Kong, and More

Diana rides the lightning in new Wonder Woman 1984 footage. Shudder nabs a new British supernatural thriller. Get a look at CBS’s adaptation of The Stand. Plus, and a teaser for Netflix’s Korean horror series Sweet Home. To me, my spoilers!
Morbius
Jared Leto personally introduces a new Japanese trailer for Morbius.
Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman uses her Lasso of Truth to physically ride a lightning bolt in a new teaser for her latest film’s HBO Max premiere this Christmas.
Godzilla vs Kong
Warner Bros. showed off less than three seconds of footage from Godzilla vs Kong at CCXP this weekend. Hope you like monsters screaming at each other!
The Power
According to Deadline, Shudder has acquired the rights to The Power, a British supernatural horror movie from writer/director Corinna Faith described as “in the vain” of The Woman in Black and The Others. Starring Rose Williams (Reign) the story, “set in 1970s London during a period of blackouts,” follows a group of “striking miners” as they “switch off the power across Britain.” During the outage, “a young nurse on her first day of duty is forced to work the night shift in a crumbling hospital where a dark presence is lurking in the walls.”
Monsters of Man
Neal McDonough unleashes four experimental robots on Southeast Asia in the trailer for Monsters of Man.
The Stand
Entertainment Weekly has new photos from CBS All Access’ interpretation of The Stand. Click through for more.
Wanda Vision
We also have four new posters for WandaVision.
Sweet Home
The tenants of an apartment complex devolve into monsters in the bloody trailer for Sweet Home, a new Netflix series from South Korea.
