This Group Says it Created the Monoliths and is Now Selling Them

The world has been bamboozled by the random appearances of metal monoliths around the world. But it seems there is now an explanation for these monoliths and, no, sadly it isn’t them aliens.

What are these monoliths?

If the monolith saga has passed you by somehow here’s what you need to know.

The first appearance of a metal monolith was spotted in the rural Red Rock County of Utah on November 18. There was no explanation as to why it was there or any trace of how it got there. Then just as suddenly as it appeared, it disappeared.

The internet was still getting over this sudden shift in events when another monolith appeared. This one popped up in Romania, atop one of the city’s historic mountain sites. Comparisons were drawn but the two were clearly not the same monolith. Then the Romanian monolith also vanished.

As fate would have it, a third monolith then appeared in California. This monolith was then torn down in a live stream by a group claiming “Christ is King”, who then replaced it with a cross.

Honestly, we can’t keep up anymore, but apparently, there’s another monolith in the Netherlands now. Will it never end?

Monolith unsolved

There have been plenty of theories about the monoliths, ranging from guerrilla marketing tactics to outright aliens. But now there may be an answer.

A collective of stunt artists known as The Most Famous Artist, has taken credit for the monoliths. The group’s Instagram page has been flooded with images of the culprit metal monoliths, including concept designs and construction images. Founder Matty Mo’s Twitter account has also been plugging the monoliths.

Early Concept Art — August 2020 pic.twitter.com/3tdcj5PvgL — Matty Mo (@morewoke) December 4, 2020

One post shows the original Utah monolith with the caption ‘monoliths-as-a-service.com’ which takes you to a page where you can actually buy one of the monoliths – for a small fee of $45,000 ($60,500 AUD). They’ve even managed to sell one to Blue Cloud movie ranch.

The Most Famous Artist is behind some of the biggest stunts in memory, like changing the Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyweed’. So, really it’s not that surprising to find out that they might’ve pulled this off too. Although it’s slightly disappointing for those hoping it was aliens.

You mean it wasn’t aliens? pic.twitter.com/pxsPLkU1CV — Matty Mo (@morewoke) December 5, 2020

The Most Famous Artist has discussed its involvement with the monoliths to a number of outlets, including Mashable and the New York Post. However, it avoided saying that they were involved directly with the placement of the original structures.

Questions have been raised about whether the group were actually the instigators or are just riding the wave of monolith popularity.

“I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service. I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks.”Founder, Matty Mo, told Mashable in a Twitter DM.

The group’s official statement is that the monoliths are the work of aliens.