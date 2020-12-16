The First Official Samsung Galaxy S21 Photo Just Leaked

We’re still about a month away from the Samsung Galaxy S21 being revealed. But we’ve already seen the vast majority of specs leak, and now there’s apparently an official press photo to accompany them.

This image comes from renowned leaker, Evan Blass, who posted the alleged first official press image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 over at Voice.

Blass makes the point that it looks pretty much indistinguishable from this year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 — and he’s not wrong. However, he also teases that the changes are at the rear of the device, of which there are no pictures yet.

“The real changes, aesthetically, are around back, but rest assured that there will be plenty more leaks of this lineup prior to its January 14th debut,” Blass says in the post.

This lines up with leaked renders which reveal a camera bump that is built into in the left corner at the rear of the device.

This is just the latest in a string of S21 leaks – which is due to arrived significantly earlier than previous years. While the latest flagships have previously arrived towards the end of February, the Galaxy S21 is rumoured to drop in mid January.

Last month the primary specs for all three devices leaked online. And there are sure are some beefy ones:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 4,000 mAh

Colours: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 4,800 mAh

Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display: 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 1-120hz adaptive

CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 108MP main (with a gen 2 sensor), 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telphoto

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Battery Life: 5,000 mAh

Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

You can read more about the specifics, including all the juicy camera details here.

It also seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will have S Pen support, which has been revealed in leaks and was all-but-confirmed by Samsung this week.