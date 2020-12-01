The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Posters From Alamo Drafthouse’s New Auction

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a gorgeous new poster in your home — especially one that’s going to help a good cause.

Alamo Drafthouse co-founder Tim League is auctioning off his personal collection of almost 2,000 Mondo posters. The collection, which is available to view on EMoviePoster, includes limited-edition prints and posters that are no longer available. In a statement (as reported by KSAT), League said the proceeds will go to help Alamo Drafthouse staffers who were furloughed and later laid off, as well as paying overall company debts as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

These posters start at $US1 ($1.50) bids — but you can bet some will go pretty high — and will be on the website through December 13. To help you get started, we’ve pulled out a few of our favourites — including one Marvel poster that’s not only super rare…it’s almost as heavy as a street sign!

Editor’s Note: While shipping these posters to Australia would be a total nightmare, we can still gaze on their beauty.

Star Wars Original Trilogy by Olly Moss

Image: Mondo

This stark but beautiful collection of posters for the first three films released in the Star Wars franchise includes only first editions. As of November 30, the highest bid for this collection was over $US4,000 ($5,438).

Guardians of the Galaxy by Tyler Stout, Metal Edition

Image: Mondo

This is an extremely limited-edition version of Tyler Stout’s poster for 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, made from a heavy piece of sheet metal. Only 40 seem to have been produced, with at least one of them ending up in director James Gunn’s possession.

Jaws by Laurent Durieux

Image: Mondo

This gorgeous poster (first edition) may suggest it’s going to be another quiet day at the beach — but we all know what’s in store for these swimmers.

Bride of Frankenstein by Martin Ansin

Image: Mondo

We may have to wait a while for Scarlett Johansson’s debut as a new Bride of Frankenstein, but in the meantime, there’s this amazing poster for Universal’s iconic 1935 monster flick.

Game of Thrones by Jason Edmiston

Image: Mondo

James Edmiston illustrates the debut of the Mother of Dragons in the season one finale of Game of Thrones. Spoilers: Only one of them makes it.

Akira (Signed) by Tyler Stout

Image: Mondo

Drafthouse is auctioning off a signed copy of this amazing (and detailed!) Akira poster.

Doctor Who by Olly Moss

Image: Mondo

The TARDIS isn’t the only thing that can travel through time. Take a journey into the past with this vintage-style Doctor Who poster commemorating the 1963 debut of the iconic sci-fi series.

The Birds by Laurent Durieux

Image: Mondo

This signed poster proves it: Nothing is scarier than a bunch of pissed-off birds.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair by Tyler Stout

Image: Mondo

There are a few Kill Bill posters up for auction from the Alamo Drafthouse, including this Japanese-language variant edition.

Beetlejuice by Ken Taylor

Image: Mondo

This poster takes the phrase “snake eating its own tail” to a whole new level.

Toy Story by Tom Whalen

Image: Mondo

Tom Whelan’s Pixar posters go “to infinity and beyond,” as this Toy Story item is being auctioned off alongside his poster for Monsters Inc.

Jurassic Park by Aaron Horkey

Image: Mondo

And finally, I can’t get over the gorgeous vintage vibe from this Aaron Horkey poster. It makes me feel like I’m about to visit a World’s Fair…and then get eaten by dinosaurs.