The Batman’s Matt Reeves Will Co-Produce Switchboard, a 1940s-Set Horror Movie

Unfortunately, it’s not a remake of Witchboard, which would be both hilarious and amazing, but Switchboard will put a period spin on one of horror’s most well-worn tropes: the killer who loves talking on the phone almost as much as he loves taking lives.

As the Hollywood Reporter reveals, Switchboard tells the tale of a young switchboard operator in the late 1940s who “finds herself communicating with, and possibly targeted by, an active serial killer. As their conversation intensifies, she begins to question her safety, her sanity and, ultimately, her very reality.” It’s written by Devon Grave and besides Matt Reeves, the film’s producers include Steven Schneider, whose many horror credits include the Paranormal Activity series.

Recent sci-fi indie The Vast of Night made great use of its switchboard-operator character, who’s uniquely plugged into the goings-on in her 1950s small town — something that comes in handy when things start getting weird. And as any horror fan will tell you, maniacs just love hanging out on the telephone — think When a Stranger Calls, Black Christmas, and the Scream series. There’s no word yet on who might direct or star, but Switchboard sounds like it could have potential to be a chilling, stripped-down thriller.