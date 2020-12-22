The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Star Trek: Discovery’s Stunt Coordinator Breaks Down That Brutal Mirror Universe Brawl

Cheryl Eddy

Published 46 mins ago: December 22, 2020 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:cbs all access
david ajalaio9michelle yeohsonequa martin greenstar trekstar trek discoverystreamingstunts
Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) are ready to rumble. (Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)

This season of Star Trek: Discovery has introduced us to new characters and new worlds, but it’s kept at least one element firmly old-school: those killer fight scenes. And with action-movie legend Michelle Yeoh’s character visiting the Mirror Universe in recent weeks, the combat’s only gotten more ferocious.

A new behind-the-scenes video with Discovery stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire gives us a peek at the preparation, training, and emotional contextualizing that goes into these sequences, with actors like David Ajala (whose character, Book, punched it out with his estranged brother earlier this season) sharing insights into the process. There’s a special focus on last week’s fight between Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Yeoh’s Emperor Georgiou, though the best part might be McGuire’s full-on delight at working with the iconic Yeoh. (Can you blame him?)

The video warns you, but there are some spoilers here if you haven’t yet seen the most recent episode, “Terra Firma, Part 2.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery arrive Thursdays on CBS All Access.

