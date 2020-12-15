Spider-Man 3 Somehow Has More Raimi Trilogy Actors Rumoured to Return

Black Adam’s cast continues to expand. Scott Gimple teases the Walking Dead anthology show. Hailee Steinfeld leaps into action in new Hawkeye set pictures. The Resident Evil reboot shows off its Spencer Mansion. Plus, what’s to come on His Dark Materials and more. To me, my spoilers!

Spider-Man 3

In what now just feels like an inevitability, The Illuminerdi claims that both Willem Dafoe and Thomas Hayden Church will appear in the movie, reprising their roles as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin and Flint Marko/The Sandman.

Black Adam

According to THR, Quintessa Swindell has been cast as Maxine “Cyclone” Hunkell, the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado in Black Adam.

65

Deadline reports Chloe Coleman will star alongside Adam Driver and Arianna Greenblatt in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods ‘ mysterious sci-fi thriller, 65.

The Devil’s Light

Virginia Madsen will star alongside Jackie Byers (The Strain) and Colin Salmon (Resident Evil) in The Devil’s Light, a new horror film from director Daniel Stamm (The Last Exorcism) written by Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later). The story follows an apprenticed nun at the Vatican’s newly-opened school for exorcisms. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Into the Spider-Verse 2

Composer Daniel Pemberton will return to score Into the Spider-Verse 2.

..#SpiderVerse came out but was a bit of a slow burner. Seeing it get more + more love every year and people still spotting the millions of little details we hid in it has been especially rewarding. Here is Phil & Chris in front of the only advert I ever saw in the UK for it: pic.twitter.com/qNHetSSvlA — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) December 14, 2020

False Positive

Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to False Positive, an upcoming sci-fi/horror movie starring Illana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton, and Pierce Brosnan. The story follows couple Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Theroux) finally finding “their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own ‘birth story.’ As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…”

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Orphan: First Kill

Isabelle Furhman is back in the saddle as the homicidal Esther in new set photos from Orphan: First Kill.

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Fandango also has new photos from Sion Sono’s hotly-anticipated Prisoners of the Ghostland.

We've got the exclusive first look at the newest Nicolas Cage movie, Prisoners of the Ghostland. A notorious criminal (Cage) must break an evil curse in order to rescue an abducted girl who has mysteriously disappeared. Sofia Boutella co-stars. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/m4vDhexeAg — Fandango (@Fandango) December 10, 2020

Resident Evil

New set photos from the Resident Evil reboot — now scheduled for a September 9, 2021 release — reveal Spencer Mansion’s interior and the Raccoon City orphanage, as well as a few teaser images from actor Chad Rook.

Our First Look at the interior of the Spencer Mansion in the upcoming #ResidentEvil Movie Reboot! ????????????‍♂️ Filming for the movie recently took place at the Scottish Rite Club. #ResidentEvilMovie #ResidentEvilRevoot pic.twitter.com/YT1Z2nbOup — RESIDENCE of EVIL (@ROEnetwork) December 1, 2020

''That's gotta be the Orphanage… Hang on Sherry!' -Claire Redfield What appears to be the front entrance of the Raccoon City Orphanage on the set of the #ResidentEvil reboot film. ????: Unknown#residentevilmovie #residentevilreboot pic.twitter.com/3eX6G6COPK — BIOHAZARD Declassified (@BIOHAZARDcast) December 5, 2020

Mortal Kombat/Tom & Jerry

Warner Bros. has pushed back the new Mortal Kombat movie to April 16 in the U.S., while the live-action Tom & Jerry will reach theatres and HBO Max a week early on February 26. [Coming Soon]

Sator

A family is haunted by a supernatural entity named Sator in a new trailer for its self-titled movie.

Helstrom

Try not to gasp: Marvel’s Helstrom has been cancelled after one season.

Marvel's 'Helstrom' canceled at Hulu after one season https://t.co/SybQgiS6ym pic.twitter.com/06TCtMgSpB — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 14, 2020

Untitled Scott Derrickson/C. Robert Cargill Projects

According to Deadline, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill have signed a two-year “a first-look television deal” with Blumhouse under their Crooked Highway banner.

Peacemaker

Comic Book reports Matt Miller will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming Peacemaker series, a spinoff from The Suicide Squad film.

Tales of The Walking Dead

During last Sunday’s The Walking Dead Holiday Special, Scott Gimple revealed episodes of the upcoming Walking Dead anthology series will include “a straight comedy” and a showcase for one the franchise’s “great villains of all time.”

We’re working on something with one of the great Walking Dead villains of all time, and we’re working on a straight Walking Dead comedy right now.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Hawkeye

Kate Bishop gets tangled up in Christmas lights in both set photos and footage from Hawkeye — which also include our first looks at Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton.

???? | Hailee Steinfeld on the set of “Hawkeye” on December 11, 2020, in New York. (via @steinfeldbrasil) pic.twitter.com/Tn8RFC3ONQ — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) December 12, 2020

???? | Hailee Steinfeld filming “Hawkeye” on December 11, 2020, in New York. (via deadboy_66 on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/FTMlLqRYG4 — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) December 12, 2020

Here are the first photos of Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton in costume on the set of the upcoming Marvel series #Hawkeye! https://t.co/KviEjZfqfB — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 11, 2020

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld film #Hawkeye at Rockefeller Center and make a toy shop stop – see the latest pictures from the set https://t.co/2x21cbDyrP — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 10, 2020

His Dark Materials

Finally, the Magisterium wants to sacrifice Lyra in the trailer for next week’s episode of His Dark Materials.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.