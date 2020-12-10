Every Character We Want To See Return In Spider-Man 3

The MCU’s Spider-Man 3 is slowly taking shape, with casting rumours and confirmations painting a very interesting picture of what the film will be.

While details are still up in the air about the plot and how it ties into the wider Marvel universe, the common thought is it’ll take inspiration from the extremely good Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. This film concerned alternate realities and possible futures, with a variety of Spider-Men joining Miles Morales on his journey of discovery.

With misters Garfield and Macguire reportedly in talks to join the film alongside returning villains, we could be seeing multiple incarnations of Spider-Men on screen in live action for the first time. We could also be seeing the return of Daredevil if early reports are on the money. At this stage, anything is possible.

With that in mind, these are the characters we’d love to see appear in the new Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man Noir, Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man Noir was one of the breakout characters of Into the Spider-Verse, and for very good reason: Nic Cage.

READ MORE Every Major Nic Cage Fashion Statement, Ranked

Cage’s love for superhero properties is legendary at this stage, so his inclusion in the film came as no surprise.

What was shocking was just how good he was. Spider-Man 3 needs Nic Cage’s smooth, dulcet tones and depressing attitude. Right when the action gets good, we need an appearance from Noir to bring the mood down.

Tell us more about the Great Depression, Spider-Man Noir. We all want to hear it.

Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, Ghost Rider (2007)

Now, hang on a second — this decision is more tactful than you think.

First, Johnny Blaze has already entered modern MCU canon via a cameo in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. so we know we exists somewhere in the universe. Second, if you’re already bringing Cage back for Spider-Man Noir, you might as well add Johnny too, right? One pay cheque, two birds.

Get Nic Cage in for a script reading, then slide something under the table. He loves Ghost Rider (it’s why he made two awful, very entertaining films) so he can’t refuse. It’s a simple equation. Sure, you could just outright ask him to reprise the role but where’s the fun in that?

Red Miller, Mandy (2018)

Again, you’ve already got Nic Cage. It’s time to let him loose.

Will the Spider-Man 3 script call for the appearance of the deranged Red Miller from psychedelic 2018 hit, Mandy? Look, the answer is no. But does our heart call for it? Yes.

In a room full of Macguires, Garfields and Hollands, be the Nic Cage you want to see in the world. In fact, be Nicholas Cage from Mandy (2018). If 2020 is bringing you down, sit on the toilet and scream for your life. It won’t do anything, but Nic Cage will be proud of you.

There can be no higher honour.

Spider-Ham, Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Oh, you thought you saw a pattern? Wrong, 2020 is full of surprises.

Put the pig in the movie.

Castor Troy, Face/Off (1997)

That’s right, we’re back to Nicholas Cage.

The going theory is Spider-Man 3 will concern the rise of the Sinister Six as they search throughout the multiverse for the sinister-er of sixes. What’s more sinister than Nic Cage in Face/Off (1997)? There’s nothing behind those eyes. Nothing at all.

It might frighten small children, but Cage’s Castor Troy should definitely appear in Spider-Man 3. Look at that face. Irresistible.

Benjamin Franklin Gates, National Treasure (2004)

You see that image credit right there? You know what it means? National Treasure is a Disney property. Spider-Man 3 is also a Disney property.

Technically, National Treasure is Marvel canon.

And y’know, the Spider-Man fam did destroy a lot of ancient artefacts in Spider-Man: Homecoming so there’s no reason why they wouldn’t be in Benjamin Franklin Gates’ eagle-eyed scope.

The real ‘National Treasure’ would be putting Gates in Spider-Man 3. We’d let him steal our hearts any day of the week.

Nic Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021) and also real life

Look, just put Nic Cage in the movie.

You don’t need a reason. Just let him onto set one day and see what happens.

2021 is the year of the Cage, baby. It’s time to get on board.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for more blessed Nic Cage content. Love live the king.