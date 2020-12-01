A Second Monolith Just Appeared In Romania

The mystery of the Utah monolith continues. Following its random disappearance, it seems a second metal monolith has now appeared in Europe.

The new metal object was found in Romania in the city of Piatra Neamt, on Batca Doamnei Hill. It was first spotted on November 26, according to Mirror UK.

It was found very close to the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, the oldest historical monument in the city.

The European monolith is said to be four metres in height. It is similar in shape and colour to the Utah monolith but bears a different pattern. The Utah monolith was comprised of smooth plain metal. Once again, there is no reason as to why this monolith has appeared out of nowhere.

Romanian authorities are unhappy with the new arrival. “It is in a protected area on an archaeological site… Before installing something there, they needed permission from our institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture,” Neamt Culture and Heritage official, Rocsana Josanu, said.

Authorities are said to be investigating the strange appearance.

What’s the deal with all these monoliths?

The first shiny metal monolith appeared in the US on November 18. It was discovered randomly by officers from Utah’s Department of Public Safety in rural Red Rock Country. Theories sprang up surrounding the monolith’s origins. Some thought it may have been left behind by a film crew, as the location was close to the shooting sites of projects like Westworld. Although, it has since vanished without a trace and no one has claimed ownership.

Comparisons have been drawn to the sci-fi movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, where black monoliths appeared randomly across the earth, signalling the existence of an alien civilisation. Although, at the moment, it just seems to be a headache for local authorities.

While this monolith doesn’t appear to be the same one from Utah, it does share many similarities including an air of mystery. No owners have claimed the structure but it’s possible this is just a prank from some locals. Probably not aliens, right?