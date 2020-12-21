Locke & Key Has Been Renewed for a Third Season

If you’re a big fan of Locke & Key’s first season, get excited, because there’s even more coming than you thought.

As reported by Deadline, Locke & Key, Netflix’s adaptation of the comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, has been renewed for a third season just as production is wrapping on the second. That means that, as the second season goes through post-production and prepares for airing in 2021, the following season will be gearing up to enter production itself.

The good news is twofold for Meredith Averill, co-showrunner of the series. According to Deadline, she’s also signed an overall deal with Netflix to produce even more watchable goodness for the platform. No word yet on what precisely she’ll be doing with that deal, but at the very least it’ll include more Locke & Key.

If you haven’t seen the series, its first season is streaming now on Netflix, with the second slated for an undetermined date next year.