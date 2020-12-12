The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Jaimie Alexander Is Finally Back as Sif in Thor: Love & Thunder

Julie Muncy

Published 1 day ago: December 13, 2020 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:chris hemsworth
christian baledisneyio9jaimie alexandermarvel studiosnatalie portmansiftaika waitititessa thompsonthorthor love and thunder
Jaimie Alexander Is Finally Back as Sif in Thor: Love & Thunder
Jaimie Alexander as Sif, fighting battles. (Image: Marvel Studios)

One knock against Thor: Ragnarok is that it was Sif-less, a lack that fans of Jaimie Alexander’s Asgardian warrior took sharp note of. Fortunately, Thor: Love & Thunder won’t be nearly so bereft.

As reported by Deadline, Jaimie Alexander is expected to return to Love & Thunder, the fourth Thor movie, as Sif. Supposedly, Sif might also appear in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series, which is exciting. Love & Thunder is the second movie about the Asgardians directed by Taika Waititi. It looks to be set up with some great ladies, with Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster and becoming Thor in the process, with Sif joining Jane as well as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

Thor: Love & Thunder will find its villain in Christian Bale. He’ll be joining Alexander, Thompson, Portman, and returning star Chris Hemsworth when the film begins production next month.

Screenshot: Disney

Fantastic Four Finally Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and More Huge News

It’s official. The Fantastic Four is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts (Spider-Man Homecoming) will direct. And that’s only the beginning.

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.