Apple Releases iOS 14.3 with ProRAW Support for iPhone 12

Apple’s iOS 14.3 update is here and with it comes some huge new features along with improvements and bug fixes. Here’s everything you need to know.

This article has been updated with the latest additions and bug fixes.

What’s new about the iOS 14.3 update?

The biggest feature of the new iOS 14.3 update includes ProRAW support for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. This should bring a significant enhancement to photo standards on the new iPhone models.

ProRAW allows users to shoot with RAW natively through the iPhone camera and gives more control over photo editing in the Photos app or similar editing software. When recording videos, iPhone users now have the option to record at 25fps.

Importantly, the new iOS update also fixes those annoying disappearing message issues that many iPhone users were experiencing.

Following the launch of the AirPods Max, Apple has introduced a whole host of support features for the new headphones with iOS 14.3. Apple Fitness+, which also just launched, received a bunch of new features as well, including the new Fitness app available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Privacy is also a focus for Apple which has mandated a new information section on the App Store that includes a developer-reported summary of each app’s privacy practices, which some are referring to as ‘privacy nutrition labels’.

The Apple TV app is also getting some improvements with an enhanced search feature and a new Apple TV+ tab for Apple Originals.

You can read the full release notes for the iOS 14.3 update below:

Apple Fitness+

A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High-Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Privacy

New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Some Messages notifications may not be received

Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

App folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power

Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

iOS 14 compatible devices

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to install the latest iOS 14 update

You can install the iOS 14.3 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.