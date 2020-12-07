The News Of Tomorrow, Today

iOS 14.2 is Causing Significant Battery Drain in Some iPhones

December 7, 2020
Image: iStock/borchee

According to some users, iOS 14.2 is causing some pretty gnarly battery issues for iPhones.

iPhone users on Reddit and the Apple Developer Forums are reporting multiple battery issues with the latest iOS 14.2 update. This include rapid battery drain as well as longer-than-usual charge times.

iPhone battery drain not impacting all devices

It seems that these issues aren’t impacting all iPhones. According to MacRumors it seems to be older devices such as the  iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, original iPhone SE and iPhone XS.

The publication also said 2018 iPad Pros running iPadOS 14.2 could also be impacted.

“i updated my iphone 7+ to ios 14.2 and now i have battery drain problem and it takes long time to be charged and warmup during charging,” one user wrote.

“My battery life hasn’t been as good either on 14.2. However, I’d gladly sacrifice more battery life… JUST FUCKING FIX THE MESSAGE NOTIFICATION BUG, APPLE. PLEASE,” another said on Reddit.

We don’t know when a fix is coming

Two weeks ago Apple released the iOS 14.2.1 update which was available to iPhone 12 devices only. It fixed issues that some users were having with sending text messages.

iOS 14.3 has also been released, bringing with it ProRAW support for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, as well as some HomeKit and WatchOS 7 improvements.

At the time of writing the bug still had not been addressed by Apple.

If you’re using one of these older iPhone devices and haven’t updated to iOS 14.2 yet we would recommend holding tight until a patch is released.

Here’s a list of all compatible devices if you want to be on the cautious side.

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (2016)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.

