Huge Star Wars Updates: Andor Teaser, Obi-Wan Timeline, Lando Show, and The Acolyte

Star Wars and Disney+ will continue to get cosy even when The Mandalorain isn’t around. At Disney’s 2020 Investor’s Day event, significant updates were given on the other Star Wars official shows we knew were coming to Disney+.

READ MORE The Mandalorian's Ahsoka Tano and New Republic Will Receive Their Own Spinoffs

Star Wars Andor is announced

First up, the Diego Luna-starring Cassian Andor series Andor will be released in 2022 and began filming two weeks ago. Here’s a sizzle reel:

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

The cast will include Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, many of whom we already knew.

Next up, the Deborah Chow Obi-Wan Kenobi show takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and will bring back Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Footage was shown, even though it won’t start shooting until next year, but it wasn’t shared online. Only this bit was revealed.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

“This will be the rematch of the century,” Kathleen Kennedy said.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen added on StarWars.com. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

Also Justin Simien (Bad Hair) is doing a Lando Calrissian show (though it was not mentioned who would be playing Lando), while Leslye Headland’s show is called The Acolyte and described as “a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

Holy crap. Right?

We’ll have much more on all of these shows in the coming days, weeks, months, years.