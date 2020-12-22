His Dark Materials Has Been Renewed for a Third and Final Season

Lyra and Will’s journey through the multiverse is getting ready to come to a close. HBO and BBC have announced that His Dark Materials has been renewed for season three, which will adapt the third and final book in author Philip Pullman’s trilogy.

HBO announced in an emailed press release that His Dark Materials, which is nearing the end of season two, will come back with a “final chapter” to complete the trilogy. The series is based on Pullman’s His Dark Materials novels, which conclude with The Amber Spyglass, largely considered the densest and most complicated novel in the series. It’s unclear how the series creators are going to be able to condense it down into one eight-episode season, but showrunner Jack Thorne shared how thrilled he was that they’re getting that chance.

“The Amber Spyglass is a beautiful and terrifying book filled with awe and wonder. Getting to finish this trilogy, and tell the full story of His Dark Materials is the greatest honour and I know we’re all itching to start,” Thorne wrote on Twitter.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson as Lyra and Will, two young adults from different worlds who find themselves at the centre of a war over life itself. Season two brought our two heroes together in the city of Cittagazze, with Lyra’s mother Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) in hot pursuit. The season ended up being one episode shorter than anticipated, as a Lord Asriel-centered storyline had to be cut because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But rest assured, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) will play a key part in the events to come. Fair warning: It’s about to get weird.

Production on the eight-episode final season is set to start next year. His Dark Materials has already completed season two in Great Britain, with the final episode airing Monday in the United States.