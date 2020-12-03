The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Google To Shut Down 3D Platform Poly Next Year

Brianna Provenzano

Published 3 hours ago: December 3, 2020 at 12:46 pm -
Filed to:arvr
assetscreationgooglelibrary platformpolyprojectstechnology
Photo: AMY OSBORNE / Contributor, Getty Images

Google announced in a Wednesday email that it plans to shut down its 3D-object creation and library platform, Poly, next year, making it the latest of the company’s AR/VR projects to fall into obsolescence.

Initially conceptualised as a 3D creation tool and library optimised for virtual reality, Poly allowed users to create and view low polygon 3D assets, which could then be uploaded for use in scenes and apps.

According to the email, users will still be able to upload assets to the site until April 30, 2021, with any assets remaining available for download until June 30, when poly.google.com and associated APIs will no longer be accessible.

“We appreciate you trusting us to host your assets and provide a space where they can shine,” the email reads in part. “The amazing work that our users have uploaded to Poly every day has surprised, humbled and delighted us, and we have you to thank.”

While the early rise of the AR/VR industry prompted big bets from investors and tech platforms, the hype surrounding libraries of digital objects has largely fizzled, leaving tech platforms rushing to unload their assets. Google has been no exception: In October 2019, the company discontinued its Daydream, its mobile VR platform, after the company “noticed some clear limitations constraining smartphone VR from being a viable long-term solution.”

News of the shutdown prompted Alban Denoyel, the CEO of Sketchfab, to beckon Poly users over to his service, where they can also publish, share, embed and host 3D content.

“We don’t rely on advertising, and just became profitable, so we are here to stay,” Denoyel tweeted.

