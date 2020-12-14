Fitness+, a New RAW Format and More Just Launched with iOS 14.3

In an attempt to push one more iPhone and iPad update out before the end of the year, today Apple released iOS and iPad OS 14.3. Fitness+ is now live.

While the general interface and performance of iOS and iPadOS aren’t getting any major changes, the new update does contain a couple of notable additions such as support for Apple Fitness+, Apple ProRAW photos on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, and the usual slate of privacy and security patches.

For those hoping to keep the weight off this holiday season, Apple Fitness+ is a subscription-based fitness service that leverages the Apple Watch to track exercise and health metrics throughout a variety of streaming fitness classes.

Initially, Apple Fitness+ will be available as part of a free one-month trial for anyone who owns an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, but after that, Fitness+ will cost $14.99 a month (or $119.99 a year), or for about $40 a month as part of the Apple One Premier Plan, which grants access to the entire range of Apple services (Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, etc.).

Alongside Fitness+, Apple has also tweaked the Health app slightly giving it the ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, and contraceptive use as part of its Cycle tracking features.

For those with an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iOS 14.3 also unlocks the Apple ProRaw file format, which promises greater control over various photo settings while editing, with editing support available in both the default Photos app or any third-party editing app that supports the DNG format. Additionally, Apple Photos is also getting a small upgrade to support 25 fps video capture and the ability to mirror the camera view for still photos on iPhones from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone X.

Meanwhile, if you just want to chill out and watch a show or movie, Apple says the new TV+ tab inside the Apple TV app should make it easier to find all sorts of content including Apple Originals, view your recent searches, and more. Aside from iOS and iPad OS, the revamped interface for the Apple TV app will also be available on Apple’s other platforms including macOS, tvOS, and others.

Finally, in addition to some bug fixes and security patches (more info here), Apple has added air quality health recommendations in the Weather app and Siri for countries including U.S., U.K. Germany, India, and Mexico, and the ability to select Ecosia as your default search engine in Safari.

iOS and iPadOS 14.3 is available now.